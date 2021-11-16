2022 Skoda Karoq’s official design sketches revealed: Global debut on 30th November

The official design sketches of the upcoming 2022 Skoda Karoq Facelift have been revealed. This facelifted mid-size SUV will make its global debut on November 30, 2021.

Skoda Karoq is a popular mid-size SUV in the global markets and it was first introduced in the year 2017. Now, after almost four years, the company will give it a facelift update. The 2022 Skoda Karoq Facelift will make its global debut on November 30, 2021. Now, ahead of its world premiere, the Czech car manufacturer has officially revealed the design sketches of the upcoming 2022 Skoda Karoq Facelift.

Talking about the changes, Skoda says that the Karoq has now undergone a design and technology update. While the pre-lift model was reminiscent of its elder sibling Kodiaq, the design sketches of the upcoming Karoq Facelift hint that it will look identical to the Kushaq. At the front, it gets a new larger grille that features double slats and a hexagonal design. The grille is flanked by new sharp LED headlamps and it gets twin LED DRLs along with a LED fog lamp positioned below.

The SUV gets revamped bumpers that make it look sportier than before. Its side profile houses large wheel-arches with new dual-tone alloy wheels and roof rails atop. Now, moving to the rear profile, one can see that the new Skoda Karoq gets slimmer LED taillamps. The SUV features a roof-mounted spoiler and Skoda’s badging on the tailgate. The company has not yet revealed its interior but it is expected to get more features than the outgoing model.

The upcoming Karoq Facelift won’t get any mechanical changes. It will be still powered by the same 1.5-litre TSI petrol motor that churns out 148 hp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 7-speed DSG. The 2022 Skoda Karoq Facelift will make its global debut on November 30, 2021. The old Skoda Karoq was brought to India in 2020 in limited numbers as a CBU but was temporarily discontinued early this year ahead of the launch of Kushaq. The company has not yet revealed if the new Skoda Karoq Facelift will be coming to India or not.

