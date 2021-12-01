2022 Skoda Karoq Facelift unveiled: Gets fresh design and more features

Skoda has unveiled the updated Karoq Facelift for the global markets. The new 2022 Skoda Karoq Facelift gets a host of cosmetic updates along with improved aerodynamics and a bunch of new features.

Skoda Karoq is the best-selling SUV for this Czech car manufacturer globally. The Karoq was first introduced in the year 2017 and since then, more than 5,00,000 units of this SUV have rolled off the production lines. Now, after four years of launch, Skoda has given the Karoq a mid-life facelift update to keep its best-selling SUV and second-best-selling car (after Octavia) fresh. The new 2022 Skoda Karoq Facelift has been unveiled globally and it gets a host of updates over the outgoing model, including revised styling, new features, and more.

Talking about the changes, the first major highlight of the new Karoq is its styling. At the front, the Karoq gets a re-designed version of Skoda’s signature butterfly grille with chrome accents. The all-LED headlamps are now slimmer than before and it gets LED DRLs too. The SUV features revamped front bumpers with new air curtains and at the rear too, its bumpers have been revised for optimized airflow. Moreover, the SUV gets aero-optimised alloy wheels, fuel tank, and Skoda claims all these changes have made the Karoq one of the most aerodynamic SUVs in its class.

In terms of features, the new facelifted Karoq gets an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster in the lower variants and a 10.25-inch unit on higher trims. It gets a touchscreen infotainment system, with sizes varying from 8.0-inch to 9.2-inch, depending on the variant, with connectivity options and Laura digital assistant. It also features Skoda’s new two-spoke steering wheel along with a host of travel assistance systems, including front assist, pedestrian protection, adaptive cruise control, and traffic sign recognition. This time around, there is a new Sportline trim too that gets sporty blacked-out elements and LED Matrix headlights.

Globally, the new Skoda Karoq Facelift gets three turbo petrol engines and two diesel mills. The petrol range includes a 115 hp 1.0-litre TSI, a 150 hp 1.5-litre TSI, and a 190 hp 2.0-litre TSI. Its diesel mills include a 2.0-litre TDI with 116 hp and 150 hp. Save for the base petrol model which gets a manual gearbox only, all the engines are offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG. Talking about its India launch timeline, the new 2022 Skoda Karoq Facelift is unlikely to come to India anytime soon as the company is currently focusing on its locally-produced products, including the Kushaq and the upcoming Skoda Slavia.

