2022 Renault Kwid, Kiger, Triber Limited Edition launched: Price, features

The new 2022 Renault Kwid, Kiger, and Triber Limited Edition models have been launched in India. They have received minor cosmetic updates and bookings for the same will commence tomorrow, i.e. on September 2, 2022.

Renault Kwid Limited Edition

The Festive Limited Edition range will be available in the top-spec Climber variant of the Renault Kwid with both manual and AMT gearboxes. It will be offered in a dual-tone combination of white and a mystery black roof. The Limited Edition Kwid also gets sporty red accents around the front grill, DRLs/headlamps, skid plates, roof rails and door decals along with ‘Climber’ embellishment on C-pillar.

Renault Kiger Limited Edition

The new Renault Kiger Limited Edition will be available in the top-spec RXZ variant of the car with all transmission options. Just like the Kwid, it will be offered in a dual-tone combination of white and a mystery black roof. The Limited Edition version of the Renault Kiger will also get a sporty red highlight for the wheel Silverstone and brake calipers.

Renault Triber Limited Edition

Renault Triber is one of the most affordable seven-seater MPVs in India. The Limited Edition version of the Triber will get piano black wheel covers and door handles. Moreover, just like other Limited Edition offerings, the Triber will be available in the top-spec RXZ variant with both manual and AMT gearboxes. It will get a dual-tone combination of a white exterior and a mystery black roof.

