2022 Range Rover unveiled: Gets rear wheel steering & more

The all-new fifth-gen Range Rover is here, and it comes equipped with a host of features that were not seen on a Range Rover ever before. India launch is likely to happen by next year.

Range Rover is a name that does not necessitate any introduction. It went on sale internationally in 1971 for the first time. Today, the company has unveiled the fifth-generation model of the Range Rover, and it looks very much like one. The design is clean and minimalistic. The lines have evolved, but they do not miss out on the legacy. In simple words, the 2022 Range Rover’s design is an evolution rather than revolution when compared to the model it replaces. Yes! It does get Velar-like door handles. The luxury SUV will be sold in SE, HSE, and Autobiography trims. Plus there will be 5 colour options to choose from.

In the UK, prices start from 94,400 Euros (Rs. 97.40 lakh). Underpinned by the MLA-Flex architecture, there will be two wheelbase options on offer. The LWB trim will be longer than the SWB variant by 200 mm. Seating options include 4-seat, 5-seat, and 7-seat configurations (exclusive to LWB trim). The architecture can also support an electric powertrain. However, the all-electric Range Rover is set to premiere by 2024 only.

For now, the range-topping trim’s hood hides a 4.4L twin-turbo V8 petrol motor underneath (sourced from BMW), which puts out 523 Hp and 722 Nm of peak torque. With Dynamic Launch mode engaged, 0-100 kmph comes in only 4.4 seconds. The standard affair will be the 3.0L straight-six Ingenium motor in P300, P360, P400 avatar. They will come with mild-hybrid tech. Also, a 3L diesel power plant will be a part of the list.

While the design on the outside is clean, cohesive and uncluttered, a similar theme is visible on the inside. The 2022 Range Rover comes with built-in Amazon Alexa for voice inputs. Moreover, the cabin is designed to stay fresh all the time, and it now gets air purification pro tech with PM2.5 filter and nanoeTM X filtration technology. Not just bacteria and fungi, it can keep the SARS-CoV-2 virus out of the cabin.

The 2022 Range Rover comes with a dual-wishbone setup on the front and a 5-link rear suspension. Furthermore, the air suspension ensures the comfort levels are always high. It even gets rear-wheel steering, a 48V active anti-roll bar, and a locking rear differential.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.