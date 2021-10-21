2022 Range Rover teased for the first time: Global reveal next week

Teaser images of the 2022 Range Rover are finally here, and they manage to give us some hints about its design. The official unveiling is scheduled for October 26.

By:October 21, 2021 11:14 AM
2022 Range Rover Teased

 

Soon, the Land Rover brand’s flagship offering will enter a new era, as the company will be taking the covers off the new-gen Range Rover on October 26. The company has released a couple of teaser images of the new-gen Range Rover to keep the anticipation high. In these images, the 2022 Range Rover can be seen showing its silhouette, which looks quite familiar. Also, the Range Rover mascot that sits on the bonnet is visible. The image gives a glimpse of the front grille’s detailing as well. The changes on the new-gen model will be evolutionary rather than revolutionary.

However, we will have to wait until it is completely unveiled. What we can expect is that the 202 Range Rover will draw inspiration from the Range Rover Velar for the modern-day detailing practices. It is likely to get powered door handles, which sit flush to the body when not in use. Moreover, an updated dashboard is likely to be on offer with all sorts of fancy materials, including wood, aluminium, leather and more.

2022 Range Rover Teased 2

Under the hood, the 2022 Range Rover may house the company’s 3.0-litre inline-six petrol motor with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system as a standard affair. For performance frenzy souls, there will be other powerful engine choices as well. A 5.0-litre V8, of course supercharged, will be made available, as is the case with the Defender. For the environmentalists, a plug-in-hybrid model is reported to be in the pipeline too.

The outgoing model of the Range Rover is on sale with different wheelbase options and in a multitude of trim options. The suit might also be followed on the upcoming model. The new-gen Range Rover is expected to hit the showroom floors in the Indian market by sometime next year only. Although, no confirmation from the brand has been received so far. Also, a similar redesign is likely to be followed for the smaller Range Rover Sport in the coming months.

