2022 Range Rover is here: Breaks cover in leaked pictures

The upcoming all-new Range Rover has leaked before its official unveiling. Here’s all about the changes that can be seen on the outside and on the inside.

The internet has the power to surprise us in the most nonplus manner. Soon after we shared the teaser images of the 2022 Range Rover, leaked images of the vehicle in its complete glory have now surfaced on the internet. Isn’t it exciting? It certainly is. The flagship SUV of the British marque is set to shed its veil officially on October 26. However, these leaked images show the vehicle prior to its reveal. Talking about the design, the silhouette is very typical of a Range Rover. The flat sloping roof is intact, and so is the clamshell bonnet.

Although the design looks fresh, it can be best described as being evolutionary than being revolutionary when compared to the outgoing model. It gives the SUV a cleaner appeal with a minimalistic look. On the front facet, a new grille can be seen, along with new headlamp clusters and a bumper. Around the sides, the design for the gills is also updated, and the door handles are now retractable-type. The rear face, on the other hand, looks the most distinctive of all. A black applique sits on the rear end. It extends towards the sides and merges with the tail lamps. The rear bumper looks sleek now with slim fog lamp units.

On the inside, a new bigger touchscreen can be seen that doesn’t sit flush to the dashboard. It runs on Jaguar Land Rover’s Pivi Pro interface. The steering wheel is also a new unit, and so is the climate control stack and centre console.

Like the outgoing model, the 2022 Range Rover will feature long and short wheelbase options. Select trims will even come with rear-wheel steering. Also, there will be a multitude of trim options. For the engine options, a 3.0L six-cylinder engine with a mild-hybrid system will be a standard affair. However, more powerful engine options will also be a part of the package, along with a plug-in hybrid setup.

