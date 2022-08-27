2022 Range Rover first look: The invincible

The fifth-generation Range Rover is packed with state-of-the technology and takes the luxury quotient to another level altogether. It is also the first time the flagship SUV is available as a seven-seater.

Land Rover had attained legendary status with its off-roading prowess, but the company had its sights set on the ultra-luxury segment and wanted to disrupt this affluent class by introducing its indomitable characteristics. Hence, the introduction of the mighty Range Rover in 1970 and since then it has not looked back. Fast forwarding to 2022, the four-wheeler manufacturer took the covers off the fifth generation Range Rover in India. Starting from Rs 2.38 crore to Rs 3.43 crore, ex-showroom India, the flagship SUV is available in standard and long-wheelbase (LWB) avatars. The Range Rover will compete against the Bentley Bentayga and Mercedes-Maybach GLS.

2022 Range Rover: Design

There is something eloquent about the Range Rover as it continues to retain its timeless design for five generations though, in time, it has received tweaks and improvements. This does ring a bell of a certain iconic German sports car manufacturer that also follows the same school of thought. At a glance, one is forgiven to think that the new Range Rover is a mere evolution of the previous generation, but when put side by side, there is more than meets the eye.

With Range Rover’s new uncluttered approach, the new generation SUV oozes sophistication and imposing road presence. It gets slim LED headlamps with a sleek front grille that sports chrome borderlines. The fog lamps merge into the front bumper and make it stand out further as it has two thick horizontal silver-coloured slates running across it.

The side contours of the SUV cannot be mistaken for any other vehicle. Apart from only the shoulder lines running across the side panel underneath the window line, the Range Rover has a clean side profile. The LWB version looks even more stately with its impressive 22-inch alloy wheels, which can be upsized to 23-inches. Range Rover has also decided to up the ante by introducing flush door handles.

The rear design is the stuff we usually see in sci-fi movies. The new Range Ranger doesn’t get physical rear lamps and turn indicators as they are embedded inside black strips that light up when the vehicle is switched on. The rear design looks boxy as the wise men in Land Rover wanted it to have a commanding visual like a yacht.

The 2022 avatar is the first Range Rover to ever offer a rear-wheel steering system, which provides up to seven degrees of steering angle at lower speeds. This also gives the car a turning circle of fewer than 11 metres. This is also a first for Range Rover to be available as a seven-seater with the third row.

The new platform of Range Rover is future proof which means that it can accommodate motors and a battery underneath the floor and go all-electric.

2022 Range Rover: Interiors

This is where the new Range Rover makes the older model look like a pale shadow. The cabin is all about being lavish with different layers on the dashboard made of wood, leather and metal inserts. Beyond its suave appearance, the Range Rover’s new 13.1-inch curved touchscreen display does everything you want it to and in an effortless fashion. It is also the largest infotainment screen for a Range Rover. The interface is easy to read and the touch response is like a premium tab. It comes standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Below the touchscreen are the physical dials of the climate control system. Sure, they make it easier to control the system while on the move but these are no ordinary dials. They come with multiple functions for instance if the dial is pressed it activates the controls for seat ventilation and when gently pulled back then you can increase or decrease the fan speed.

The Range Rover now sports a 13.4-inch all-digital driver’s console with a powerful 1600W Meridian Signature sound system. If you thought that was insane then you haven’t seen anything yet. The state-of-the-art music is complemented by 35 speakers and each front headrest gets four speakers tucked inside it so that it can noise cancel any unnecessary road, tyre or engine sound from outside ensuring the cabin or rather the passengers are in a state of Zen.

Catering to the well-heeled folks, the rear passengers are also pampered by optional goodies like two HD 11.4-inch rear touch screens with HDMI inputs. The armrest between the seats comes with an 8-inch touchscreen that controls all the functions of the rear seats.

2022 Range Rover: Engine trims

The Range Rover comes in three powertrain options in India. It has two 3-litre engines — petrol with an output of 394bhp and 550 Nm of torque and diesel that delivers the power of 346bhp and 700 Nm of torque. Both the six-cylinder powertrains come standard with a 48V mild-hybrid mechanism to ensure they are efficient.

If so for some reason, the Mad Max in you finds these engine options ‘mundane’ then there is a 4.4-litre Twin Turbo V8 that bursts out 523bhp and 750 Nm torque courtesy of BMW. All three engines come mated with the ZF eight-speed automatic.

Range Rover is known to be the ultimate off-roading machine and is equipped with the latest Terrain Response 2 system that now offers 900mm wading depth. In total, the luxury SUV now offers six driving modes and is available in four trims SE, HSE, Autobiography and the First Edition, which is based on the Autobiography but offers additional features. Both Standard and LWD editions are available with five seats, while the latter model comes with a third row.