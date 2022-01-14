2022 Range Rover: 5 first-ever highlights in its history of 5 decades

The 2022 Range Rover comes with a host of updates. Here are the 5 standout highlights of the Range Rover, which are the first for the brand in its 50-year old history.

Land Rover has introduced the 2022 Range Rover in the Indian market. The fifth generation of the Land Rover’s flagship SUV starts from Rs. 2.31 crore (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. The 2022 Range Rover will be available in SE, HSE, Autobiography, and First Edition grades. Also, there are two wheelbase options this time. However, the fifth generation packs five standout highlights, which were never seen on a Range Rover before, in its 50-year long history.

7-seater layout

The fifth-generation iteration of the Range Rover has broken the tradition of it being a two-row SUV. The new model comes with three rows of seats to accommodate seven adults in its cabin. The optional third-row will be exclusive to the LWB model.

MLA-Flex architecture

Another first-ever highlight on the 2022 Range Rover is the new MLA-Flex architecture. The new-age modular platform can be used across the brand’s line-up with multitudes of powertrain options. The MLA-Flex platform can be paired with either a conventional ICE powertrain or a modern hybrid or fully-electric powertrain option. In addition, the chassis is now 75 per cent Aluminum, while its torsional rigidity has increased by 50 per cent over the older architecture.

Hybrid powertrain

Thanks to the MLA-Flex architecture, Land Rover’s most expensive SUV now comes with a hybrid powertrain. The Indian market gets it with an MHEV setup only. The foreign markets get a PHEV avatar of the Range Rover with a 50 kW fast-charging capacity. With a WLTP-certified range of 100 km, the Range Rover takes the title of the longest range PHEV.

23-inch alloy wheels

Taking the 2022 Range Rover’s proportions into consideration, it is a massive vehicle. Therefore, the carmaker has to use huge wheels. Afterall, an undertyred Range Rover is not to be dreamt of. Hence, this is the first time that the Range Rover will come with 23-inch rims from the factory. These are the largest-ever fitted on a Range Rover by the brand.

Drag coefficient of 0.30

The modern design of the new Range Rover shouts out the ‘Flush’ theme quite loud. From flush door handles to removal of window mouldings and the addition of flush glazing, the 2022 Range Rover adopts a minimalist appeal. Well, this not-so-sharp design has resulted in a reduction in its aerodynamic drag coefficient, which now measures at 0.30, a reduction of 12 per cent from the model it replaces.