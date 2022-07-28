2022 Porsche 911 GT3 RS: What we know so far

The new fire-breathing speed demon will be revealed on August 17th and gets a host of upgrades.

Porsche has released teaser images of its upcoming beast, the 2022 911 GT3 RS on its social media platform. The German manufacturer has officially announced that the next-generation 911 GT3 will be unveiled on August 17. Inspired by the iconic 911 RSR and the GT3 R nameplates, we take a closer look at what to expect from the new sports car.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 RS: Engine

Porsche has officially stated that the 2022 911 GT3 RS will be powered by the tried-and-tested 4-litre “high revving” six-cylinder boxer engine. The powertrain will continue to be a naturally aspirated motor. According to the German luxury automobile manufacturer, the new sports car will be more race track-focused than its predecessors. Porsche’s Director of GT Model Line Andreas Preuninger spilled the beans on the car’s specification as he said, “The new 911 GT3 RS is even more optimised for track use than its predecessors. The spontaneously responsive, high-revving four-litre, six-cylinder boxer engine with approximately 500 PS (493 bhp) has proven ideal for use at track days and club sport events.”

The new 911 GT3 R3 will come standard with a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission and is expected to be rear-wheel-drive. Porsche is still tight-lipped on whether the new sports car will also be offered with a manual transmission like the standard GT3.

The new 911 will get a set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres that will provide additional grip, especially on tight corners.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 RS: More Aggressive Aerodynamics

At a glance, the new GT3 RS may not look very different from the outgoing model, but Porsche has radically changed its aerodynamics as it is expected to scorch the race track. The low-slung beast sports new vertical slats on the hood and on the front bumper for improved aerodynamics. There are now additional air intake vents designed behind the front wheels and in the rear fenders.

The major talking point is the gigantic rear wing, which easily dwarfs the GT3’s rear spoiler. Porsche engineers have stepped up their game in terms of performance. The new 911 GT3 RS’s spoiler may use the F1-inspired drag reduction system or DRS. Inspired by flap wings on an aircraft, to increase maximum downforce to overtake, the rear wing is adjustable and it opens in a straight stretch and closes when the car enters a corner.

Retaining GT3’s traditional rear design, the exhaust diffuser is placed in the centre of the rear fender. The new GT3 RS is expected to offer a range of optional brake kits.

The 2022 911 GT3 RS will be unveiled on August 17th and deliveries should start this year.