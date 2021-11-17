2022 Porsche 718 Cayman  GT4 RS is here: Does 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.4 seconds!

The 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS sheds veil, and the company claims that the 718 range flagship can show 100 kmph from a standstill in only 3.4 seconds, while the top speed stands at 315 kmph.

By:November 17, 2021 4:26 PM
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Front

 

After successfully launching the Taycan EV and Macan facelift in the Indian market, Porsche has now taken the cover off the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS. Interestingly, it takes the spot in the 718 range as the flagship offering. In simpler words, the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is the most exciting and the fastest model in the 718 line-up. During the course of development, Porsche has scooped out a lot of weight. The GT4 RS sports a carbon-fibre bonnet, along with lightweight construction for the rear windscreen. Furthermore, the front wings and a slew of other plastic parts are now reinforced with carbon fibre.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Rear

The door handles on the inside are replaced with fabric pull straps as well. As a result, the new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS boasts a power-to-weight ratio of 353 Hp per tonne. For better aerodynamics, a 911 RSR GT racer-inspired rear wing is put to use. Besides, the rear windows have made space for air intakes to help the engine breathe better. The drop in ride height is a massive 30 mm when compared to the regular Cayman. Overall, the company has managed to achieve a 30 per cent increment in downforce.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Dashboard

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS uses a 4.0L naturally aspirated flat-six motor that revs up to 9,000 rpm to dish out 500 horses and 450 Nm as its peak output. The 0-100 kmph sprint takes only 3.4 seconds. Impressive, isn’t it? Well, the top whack is recorded at 315 kmph, and the power is channelled to the rear wheels via a 7-speed transmission.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Rollcage

The Weissach package is optional, and as can be seen in the images, it comes with a carbon-weave finish for exterior trims, titanium roll cage, aluminium exhaust tips, and 20-inch forged aluminium or magnesium wheels. With all of this arsenal, the new RS is over 23 seconds quicker around the Nürburgring in comparison to the outgoing GT4.

