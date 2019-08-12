Customers will be able to make reservations for a launch edition of the new BEV immediately after the press conference on 17 October.

Jeep is all set to showcase a 100% electrified presence at the 2022 Paris Motor Show (Mondial de L’Automobile 2022) by the introduction of an all-new fully electric Jeep Avenger, the brand’s first-ever BEV.

Jeep has not revealed many details about its new model, but according to the brand, the fully-electric Jeep Avenger will be offered with all the usual brand capabilities and according to the requirements of the European market.

Avenger comes equipped with a modern and technologically advanced interior, having enough space for people and cargo while it comes with a specific electric range of 400 kms on a full charge.

Christian Meunier, CEO of the Jeep brand said. “The new Jeep Avenger leads the introduction of a portfolio of new electric models powered by Jeep batteries in Europe,”

“The Avenger offers a Jeep brand capacity that is perfectly suited to the market and, during its presentation at the Paris Motor Show, we will show why it is a great purely electric alternative from the Jeep brand to the current protagonists of the segment”, concluded Christian Meunier .

The Jeep Avenger will join an electrified European range that includes 4xe versions of the Jeep Wrangler, Compass and Renegade. The launch of the 4xe version of the brand new Jeep Grand Cherokee will follow at the beginning of next year.

Jeep claims to sell 100% electric vehicles in the region by 2030.