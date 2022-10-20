2022 Nissan Qashqai: All you need to know about it

Nissan is currently testing the Qashqai in India and is eyeing at entering the premium SUV segment.

SUVs are the most sought-after vehicles in India and globally as well. Nissan has gauged this phenomenal demand and has smartly decided to expand its SUV line-up in India. The Japanese company recently showcased three SUVs — the X-Trail, the first vehicle to make its debut in India, the Juke and the Qashqai. We will take a look at what to expect from the Qashqai, which is bigger than the mid-size segment like the Hyundai Creta. The Nissan SUV will take on the Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson, and Jeep Compass.

2022 Nissan Qashqai: Design

The SUV’s front nose is dominated by the massive V-Motion grille, something that we have seen on the Kicks. To make the design more unique, it sports slim LED Matrix headlights with angular LED daytime running lights. The front bumper gets very stylishly designed vertical air dams. The side profile is similar to the Kicks with character lines running along the shoulder line and on the lower part of the doors. The Qashqai gets a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels ranging from 17-inches to 19-inches. Moving to the rear, the LED taillights, faux skid plate and even the badging of the SUV above the license plate are very similar to the Kicks.

2022 Nissan Qashqai: Interiors

The cabin is all-black in colour and the top variant offers premium quilted leather upholstery. The Qashqai offers wireless phone chargers, cruise control and reverse camera as standard equipment in the international market. The higher trims will come with a 360-degree camera, a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Alexa compatibility, in-car wifi, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and heated Nappa leather seats with a massage function. It also gets a Bose sound system with 10 speakers.

2022 Nissan Qashqai: Powertrain options

The Qashqai gets two engine options — the 1.3-litre turbo petrol mild hybrid and the 1.5-litre strong hybrid. The SUV doesn’t get a diesel option. The turbo petrol has an output of up to 156bhp. The strong hybrid, on the other hand, churns out 187bhp. Like the Kicks, the turbo petrol engine comes mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic. The strong hybrid is only available with an automatic gearbox. The mild hybrid comes in both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive while the strong hybrid only gets the front-wheel-drive system.

2022 Nissan Qashqai: Features

The Qashqai comes fully loaded with equipment like a 10.8-inch head-up display, tyre pressure monitor, an electronic parking brake, 7 airbags, automatic headlamps and much more.

Nissan hasn’t compromised on safety, hence, the SUV has received five-star safety ratings by Euro NCAP. It is also equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features like forward emergency braking, smart cruise control, lane keep assist and forward collision warning. The Qashqai also offers car connect services.

