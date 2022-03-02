2022 MG ZS EV India launch on 7th March: Here’s what to expect

The new 2022 MG ZS EV Facelift will be launched in India on 7th March. It is expected to get major cosmetic overhauls, a bunch of new features, and even a larger battery pack.

MG Motor India is gearing up to launch the facelifted ZS EV. The MG ZS EV was first launched in India in January 2020. In early 2021, it was updated with an extended-range powertrain and some minor tweaks. Now, for the year 2022, MG is expected to give the ZS EV major cosmetic overhauls, a bunch of new features, and a larger battery pack. The 2022 MG ZS EV Facelift will be launched in India on 7th March.

First of all, let’s talk about the powertrain. The new MG ZS EV is expected to get a larger battery pack with more range. While the current ZS EV gets a 44.5kWh lithium-ion battery, the facelifted model might feature a larger 51kWh battery and offer a range of up to 480 km per charge. The power figures are expected to remain unchanged. The current ZS EV develops 143 hp of power and 353 Nm of peak torque.

In terms of aesthetic appeal, the 2022 MG ZS EV gets a new front fascia. It ditches the old chrome-embellished grille for a more subtle layout that gives it an electrifying appeal. Moreover, the position of the charging port has been revised. It features new sharp LED headlamps with LED DRLs and revamped bumpers. While the side profile and rear profile of the ZS EV remain largely unchanged, it does get new 17-inch alloy wheels.

On the inside, the new ZS EV is expected to get several updates, including a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and MG’s i-Smart connected car tech. MG is likely to offer ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) too, which include features like automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, and more. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of Tata Nexon EV, Hyundai Kona Electric, etc.

