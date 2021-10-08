2022 MG ZS EV Facelift unveiled in Europe: India launch soon?

Morris Garages has unveiled the new 2022 MG ZS EV Facelift for the European markets. The facelifted MG ZS EV gets cosmetic updates, new features, and a new long-range version with an enhanced driving range.

By:October 8, 2021 6:34 PM
MG ZS EV Facelift

Morris Garages, popularly known as MG Motors, has unveiled the new 2022 MG ZS EV Facelift for the European markets. The MG ZS EV was globally first introduced in the year 2019 as the eZS and it soon became MG’s best-selling electric car across the globe. Now, the company has introduced its facelifted version that gets some significant cosmetic updates, new features, and even a new long-range version with an enhanced driving range. 

Watch Video | MG ZS EV Review – Living with an Electric Car in India:

The new MG ZS EV Facelift looks identical to the petrol-powered MG Astor mid-size SUV that will be launched in India on October 11, 2021. At the front, the electric SUV gets new sharp LED headlamps with LED DRLs and a revamped bumper. However, the most prominent change is its new grille. The new MG ZS EV ditches the old chrome-embellished grille for a more subtle layout that gives it an electrifying appeal. Moreover, the position of the charging port has been slightly revised.

Moving to the side profile, while the overall silhouette of the electric SUV remains the same as before, it now gets new dual-tone alloy wheels. At the rear, it gets sharp LED taillamps, which again look identical to the one we get to see on the Astor. The facelifted MG ZS EV also gets body-cladding all-around. On the inside, the new ZS EV doesn’t get many changes. However, the company has added a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, and a wireless smartphone charger. 

MG ZS EV Facelift

Talking about the battery and driving range, the MG ZS EV Facelift gets a new 51kWh battery in its base variant that replaces the older 44.5 kWh unit. It has a WLTP-certified range of 320 km on a single charge, which is around 58 km more than the outgoing model. The company is now also offering a long-range version with a 72kWh battery pack that has a WLTP-certified range of around 440 km on a single charge. The 72kWh version of the ZS EV can be charged in just 42 minutes using a 100kW DC fast charger. 

The long-range version of the MG ZS EV Facelift will go on sale in the European markets in November this year while the base 51kWh version will be introduced early next year. In India, the MG ZS EV was launched in January 2020 and early this year, the company gave it an update. The 2022 MG ZS EV Facelift will be coming to India sometime in the near future. However, it isn’t confirmed which powertrain and battery options will be offered in our market. 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 worth Rs 9,500 crores booked in India in just 3 hours

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Fuel-efficient diesel cars to buy under Rs. 10 lakh: Honda Amaze, Kia Sonet & more

Fuel-efficient diesel cars to buy under Rs. 10 lakh: Honda Amaze, Kia Sonet & more

Mahindra XUV700 worth Rs 9,500 crores booked in India in just 3 hours

Mahindra XUV700 worth Rs 9,500 crores booked in India in just 3 hours

Skoda Slavia: What to expect from the upcoming Honda City rival

Skoda Slavia: What to expect from the upcoming Honda City rival

Triumph launches 'Total Care' program for new & old bikes: Extended warranty, RSA & more

Triumph launches 'Total Care' program for new & old bikes: Extended warranty, RSA & more

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with ride modes: Specs, variants, price

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with ride modes: Specs, variants, price

Skoda Kodiaq Facelift India launch in early 2022: Production to begin soon

Skoda Kodiaq Facelift India launch in early 2022: Production to begin soon

Meet Tardigrade: Moon rover motorcycle concept brought to life by Hookie Co.

Meet Tardigrade: Moon rover motorcycle concept brought to life by Hookie Co.

Mixed outlook: Chip shortage to hit car sales in festive season

Mixed outlook: Chip shortage to hit car sales in festive season

Mercedes-Benz rolls out new locally-produced S-Class from Rs 1.57 cr

Mercedes-Benz rolls out new locally-produced S-Class from Rs 1.57 cr

Hero Xpulse 200 4V launched in India at Rs 1.28 lakh: What’s New

Hero Xpulse 200 4V launched in India at Rs 1.28 lakh: What’s New

Skoda christens its new mid-size sedan for India 'Slavia': Debut by late 2021

Skoda christens its new mid-size sedan for India 'Slavia': Debut by late 2021

BMW C 400 GT India launch date out: Key Highlights of this Maxi-Scooter

BMW C 400 GT India launch date out: Key Highlights of this Maxi-Scooter

Luxury Ride inaugurates new service outlet in Delhi for pre-owned luxury cars

Luxury Ride inaugurates new service outlet in Delhi for pre-owned luxury cars

Ola steps into used car market in 30 cities: To expand to 100 cities by 2022

Ola steps into used car market in 30 cities: To expand to 100 cities by 2022

All-New TVS Jupiter 125 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 73,400

All-New TVS Jupiter 125 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 73,400

TVS Jupiter 125 First Ride Review: The Family Scooter Supremacy?

TVS Jupiter 125 First Ride Review: The Family Scooter Supremacy?

Mahindra XUV700 sold out for next 6 months: Seven bookings every second

Mahindra XUV700 sold out for next 6 months: Seven bookings every second

MG Astor launching on 11 October: To rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq

MG Astor launching on 11 October: To rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq

Top 3 best-sellers in September 2021: Maruti Alto joins list with mid-size MPV & SUV

Top 3 best-sellers in September 2021: Maruti Alto joins list with mid-size MPV & SUV

Locally-built Mercedes-Benz S-Class launched: CKD model prices start at Rs 1.5 Crore

Locally-built Mercedes-Benz S-Class launched: CKD model prices start at Rs 1.5 Crore