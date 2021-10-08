2022 MG ZS EV Facelift unveiled in Europe: India launch soon?

Morris Garages has unveiled the new 2022 MG ZS EV Facelift for the European markets. The facelifted MG ZS EV gets cosmetic updates, new features, and a new long-range version with an enhanced driving range.

Morris Garages, popularly known as MG Motors, has unveiled the new 2022 MG ZS EV Facelift for the European markets. The MG ZS EV was globally first introduced in the year 2019 as the eZS and it soon became MG’s best-selling electric car across the globe. Now, the company has introduced its facelifted version that gets some significant cosmetic updates, new features, and even a new long-range version with an enhanced driving range.

The new MG ZS EV Facelift looks identical to the petrol-powered MG Astor mid-size SUV that will be launched in India on October 11, 2021. At the front, the electric SUV gets new sharp LED headlamps with LED DRLs and a revamped bumper. However, the most prominent change is its new grille. The new MG ZS EV ditches the old chrome-embellished grille for a more subtle layout that gives it an electrifying appeal. Moreover, the position of the charging port has been slightly revised.

Moving to the side profile, while the overall silhouette of the electric SUV remains the same as before, it now gets new dual-tone alloy wheels. At the rear, it gets sharp LED taillamps, which again look identical to the one we get to see on the Astor. The facelifted MG ZS EV also gets body-cladding all-around. On the inside, the new ZS EV doesn’t get many changes. However, the company has added a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, and a wireless smartphone charger.

Talking about the battery and driving range, the MG ZS EV Facelift gets a new 51kWh battery in its base variant that replaces the older 44.5 kWh unit. It has a WLTP-certified range of 320 km on a single charge, which is around 58 km more than the outgoing model. The company is now also offering a long-range version with a 72kWh battery pack that has a WLTP-certified range of around 440 km on a single charge. The 72kWh version of the ZS EV can be charged in just 42 minutes using a 100kW DC fast charger.

The long-range version of the MG ZS EV Facelift will go on sale in the European markets in November this year while the base 51kWh version will be introduced early next year. In India, the MG ZS EV was launched in January 2020 and early this year, the company gave it an update. The 2022 MG ZS EV Facelift will be coming to India sometime in the near future. However, it isn’t confirmed which powertrain and battery options will be offered in our market.

