2022 MG Hector to get India’s largest touchscreen system, ADAS: Launch soon

The new 2022 MG Hector will get India’s largest 14.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). This mid-size SUV will be launched in India soon.

MG Motor India is prepping up to introduce an updated version of its best-selling SUV, Hector. The new 2022 MG Hector is expected to be launched this festive season. It will get a host of updates over its predecessor, including cosmetic enhancements and new features. Moreover, the company has officially revealed that it will get India’s largest 14.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The upcoming new MG Hector will boast a large vertically-oriented HD 14.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a bunch of connectivity options. It will get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with MG’s i-Smart connected car tech. The updated MG Hector is likely to get level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) as well just like the MG Astor.

The Astor is currently the most affordable car in India to get ADAS with features like adaptive cruise control, high-beam assist, blind-spot monitoring, front collision warning, lane-keep assist, automatic emergency braking, etc. In terms of aesthetic appeal, the Hector is likely to get minor nip and tuck and the powertrains are also expected to remain unchanged.

MG Hector gets a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. This motor develops 141 bhp & 250 Nm and is available with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system too. The non-hybrid petrol mill is paired with a 6-speed MT & a 6-speed DCT while the hybrid motor comes mated to a 6-speed MT only. It is available with a 2.0-litre diesel engine as well that develops 167 bhp & 350 Nm of torque. The oil-burner comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox only.

