The new 2022 MG Hector has been teased again ahead of its imminent India launch. This mid-size SUV will get a refreshed design and a bunch of hi-tech features, including level-2 ADAS.

MG Motor India is gearing up to launch a tech-laden version of the Hector soon that will be sold alongside the current model. Ahead of its imminent launch, the company has teased the SUV once again, revealing its front fascia. The updated 2022 MG Hector will get a refreshed design and a bunch of hi-tech features, including ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).

The latest teaser image of the new MG Hector reveals the massive grille of the SUV. It will get a chrome-studded diamond mesh grille that will be flanked by chrome accents and LED DRLs. The SUV is also likely to get re-styled bumpers and headlamp assembly. Moreover, it will get level-2 ADAS features just like the MG Astor and its radar module can also be spotted.

The side and rear profile of the updated MG Hector are yet to be revealed but it might get new alloy wheels. On the inside, this mid-size SUV is likely to sport some new features. Moreover, it will boast India’s largest vertically-oriented HD 14.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a bunch of connectivity options. However, mechanically Hector is expected to remain unchanged.

Currently, the Hector gets a 141 bhp 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is available with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system too. The non-hybrid petrol mill is paired with a 6-speed MT & a 6-speed DCT while the hybrid motor comes mated to a 6-speed MT only. It also gets a 167 bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox only. The updated 2022 MG Hector is expected to be launched by the end of this year.

