2022 MG Hector interior revealed: Gets India’s largest touchscreen system [Video]

The interiors of the new 2022 MG Hector have been officially revealed ahead of its imminent launch. It will get India’s largest 14.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).

MG Motor India is gearing up to launch the updated Hector in the country. The new tech-laden version of the MG Hector will get loads of features and it will be sold alongside the current model. Now, the carmaker has officially revealed its interior. It will get India’s largest 14.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).

The interior images of the SUV reveal that it will get a dual-tone Oak White and Black interior with a brushed metal finish that exudes a sense of luxury. MG’s advanced Hector will feature a large 14-inch HD vertically-oriented touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and i-Smart connected car tech. It will also get rectangular AC vents and a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster.

Also Read: 2022 Hyundai Venue N Line launched: Priced from Rs 12.16 lakh

While the company has not yet revealed it officially, the new MG Hector is likely to get level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) just like the MG Astor. It will boast features like adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, collision warning, lane-keep assist, automatic emergency braking, etc. In terms of design, the Hector will get minor nip and tuck but its powertrains are expected to remain unchanged.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Currently, the Hector gets a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that’s also available with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The non-hybrid petrol mill is paired with a 6-speed MT & a 6-speed DCT while the hybrid motor comes mated to a 6-speed MT. It also gets a 2.0-litre diesel engine that comes paired with a 6-speed MT only. The new 2022 MG Hector is expected to be launched soon.

Also Read: Upcoming Cars in India in September 2022: Grand Vitara, XUV400, Venue N Line & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.