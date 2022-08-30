2022 MG Gloster to get 75+ connected car features: Launch tomorrow

The new 2022 MG Gloster will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on August 31. It will get over 75 connected car features along with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).

MG Motor India will launch the updated Gloster full-size SUV in the country tomorrow, i.e. on August 31, 2022. The new ‘Advanced Gloster’ as that’s what MG calls it will be offered with over 75 connected car features and it will get ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) as well. Here’s what you can expect from the new 2022 MG Gloster SUV.

In terms of design, the upcoming MG Gloster will remain the same as before. However, the major enhancements will be on the inside. It will get a large touchscreen infotainment system with over 75 connected car features. The customers will be now able to utilise the app as an in-car remote for the audio, air conditioning, and mood light in addition to the current i-Smart functions.

Moreover, in addition to the current Apple Watch users, the i-Smart app will be now accessible for Android watch users as well. The navigation system of the SUV, powered by MapmyIndia, will show live weather and AQI information on the navigation screen. Additionally, the new Park+ head unit application will enable the users to pre-book and pre-pay for parking slots even before they reach their destination.

The new MG Gloster will also feature an advanced VR system that will offer 100+ commands to control the sunroof, AC, music, navigation, and newly added 35+ Hinglish commands. In terms of mechanicals, the SUV will remain unchanged. The MG Gloster is offered with two engine options in India. The first one is a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine that’s good for 160 bhp and 375 Nm of peak torque.

It also gets a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine that develops a massive 215 bhp and 480 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard. However, while the turbo version gets 2WD, the twin-turbo motor gets an on-demand Intelligent 4-wheel drive system. The new MG Gloster will rival the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, etc.

