Instant fall in love S-Class lineup: V12-powered 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 breaks cover

Like the V-8 model, Mercedes-Maybach S680 gets standard rear-wheel steering to improve agility and reduce the turning radius, with the rear axle able to add up to 4.5 degrees or 10 degrees.

By:May 18, 2021 2:36 PM

The flagship of luxury and opulence has a new model that boasts a V12. Well, Bentley has W12, Rolls-Royce has a V12, so why shouldn’t Mercedes have one? The Mercedes-AMG S65 is off the lineup, but the Maybach will fill that gap only experienced by the one-percenters. The super long new model has the same dual-tone paint job as the V8 version with plenty of chrome but it gets multi-spoke wheels that may be more elegant. In terms of styling, subtle changes include ‘V12’ badges on the front fenders and an ‘S680’ logo on the boot lid.

The major upgrade here is that of the powertrain. The S680 is powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre V12 engine that makes 621 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque. If the numbers sound familiar, that is because the engine comes from the previous-generation Maybach S650 (higher power output in models for the US market). It’ll do 0-100 km/h in 4.4 seconds and a top speed of 208 km/h.

Also, this will be the first time the power from the V12 will be transferred to all four wheels using the Mercedes’ 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. The distribution includes 69 percent of power to the rear wheels of the S680 and the rest to the front, all managed by a nine-speed automatic transmission. It also features four-wheel steering which can add up to 4.5 degrees or 10 degrees reducing the turning radius.

You may also like: This reimagined 250 GT SWB restomod is a bargain 1959 classic Ferrari

Limited details have been revealed about the 2022 S680 for now. Bits like weight and fuel efficiency are not out but then, people who’d buy the 18 feet of luxury would rarely ever bother about such details. What they would be interested in would be the price which should be out in the first half of next year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

EV batteries that charge 60 times faster: Aluminium-ion tech offers range breakthrough

EV batteries that charge 60 times faster: Aluminium-ion tech offers range breakthrough

Ather 450X video review: Real-world range, performance, top speed, charging, ownership costs

Ather 450X video review: Real-world range, performance, top speed, charging, ownership costs

Covid-19 effect: KTM India extends service, warranty period till July 31, 2021

Covid-19 effect: KTM India extends service, warranty period till July 31, 2021

MBRDI helps procure 110 oxygen concentrators as part of Covid-19 relief measures

MBRDI helps procure 110 oxygen concentrators as part of Covid-19 relief measures

Noida's first drive-through Covid-19 vaccination centre now open: All you need to know

Noida's first drive-through Covid-19 vaccination centre now open: All you need to know

Okinawa's new electric scooter plant to roll out a million units a year

Okinawa's new electric scooter plant to roll out a million units a year

Hero MotoCorp extends free service, warranty by 60 days amid Covid-19 second wave: All details

Hero MotoCorp extends free service, warranty by 60 days amid Covid-19 second wave: All details

Steelbird International reports 26% growth in FY21: Road to recovery, challenges explained!  

Steelbird International reports 26% growth in FY21: Road to recovery, challenges explained!  

Wireless EV charging while driving: Cornell University research holds promise

Wireless EV charging while driving: Cornell University research holds promise

Apollo Tyres accredited with ISO 17025 for track tests: What it means

Apollo Tyres accredited with ISO 17025 for track tests: What it means

TVS Ntorq clocks 1 lakh unit sales globally: Top 5 features that make it a worthy buy

TVS Ntorq clocks 1 lakh unit sales globally: Top 5 features that make it a worthy buy

Eurogrip brand launched in Europe: Bee Connect scooter tyres to be available in 40 sizes

Eurogrip brand launched in Europe: Bee Connect scooter tyres to be available in 40 sizes

Honda's Joan Barreda wins Andalucía Rally: Sherco TVS, Hero Motorsports finish 2nd & 4th

Honda's Joan Barreda wins Andalucía Rally: Sherco TVS, Hero Motorsports finish 2nd & 4th

This reimagined 250 GT SWB restomod is a bargain 1959 classic Ferrari

This reimagined 250 GT SWB restomod is a bargain 1959 classic Ferrari

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 deliveries begin in India: Price, specs, features, details

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 deliveries begin in India: Price, specs, features, details

5 most affordable bikes/scooters with ABS in India: From Platina 110 to Apache RTR160

5 most affordable bikes/scooters with ABS in India: From Platina 110 to Apache RTR160

F1 2021: McLaren reveals incredible one-off Gulf Oil livery for Monaco GP

F1 2021: McLaren reveals incredible one-off Gulf Oil livery for Monaco GP

Ather Energy patents new electric maxi-scooter design: Likely to sit above 450X

Ather Energy patents new electric maxi-scooter design: Likely to sit above 450X

Honda 2Wheelers extends free service and warranty due in April and May

Honda 2Wheelers extends free service and warranty due in April and May

Exclusive: Okinawa to launch 3 new high-speed electric scooters/bikes within 2 years

Exclusive: Okinawa to launch 3 new high-speed electric scooters/bikes within 2 years