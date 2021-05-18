Instant fall in love S-Class lineup: V12-powered 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 breaks cover

Like the V-8 model, Mercedes-Maybach S680 gets standard rear-wheel steering to improve agility and reduce the turning radius, with the rear axle able to add up to 4.5 degrees or 10 degrees.

The flagship of luxury and opulence has a new model that boasts a V12. Well, Bentley has W12, Rolls-Royce has a V12, so why shouldn’t Mercedes have one? The Mercedes-AMG S65 is off the lineup, but the Maybach will fill that gap only experienced by the one-percenters. The super long new model has the same dual-tone paint job as the V8 version with plenty of chrome but it gets multi-spoke wheels that may be more elegant. In terms of styling, subtle changes include ‘V12’ badges on the front fenders and an ‘S680’ logo on the boot lid.

The major upgrade here is that of the powertrain. The S680 is powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre V12 engine that makes 621 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque. If the numbers sound familiar, that is because the engine comes from the previous-generation Maybach S650 (higher power output in models for the US market). It’ll do 0-100 km/h in 4.4 seconds and a top speed of 208 km/h.

Also, this will be the first time the power from the V12 will be transferred to all four wheels using the Mercedes’ 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. The distribution includes 69 percent of power to the rear wheels of the S680 and the rest to the front, all managed by a nine-speed automatic transmission. It also features four-wheel steering which can add up to 4.5 degrees or 10 degrees reducing the turning radius.

Limited details have been revealed about the 2022 S680 for now. Bits like weight and fuel efficiency are not out but then, people who’d buy the 18 feet of luxury would rarely ever bother about such details. What they would be interested in would be the price which should be out in the first half of next year.

