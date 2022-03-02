2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class launching tomorrow: 5 exciting takeaways about it

The 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class will go on sale in the Indian market tomorrow. The luxury limousine is likely to priced around Rs. 2 Crore, ex-showroom.

In the dictionary of the automotive industry, the word “Maybach” resonates with luxury. Mercedes-Maybach has recently launched the GLS 600 in the Indian market. The response it has received is nothing short of being surprising. Hence, the German carmaker is now readying the 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class for the Indian market. The launch will happen tomorrow, and here 5 exciting takeaways about this ultra-luxury limousine.

Longer wheelbase than standard S-Class

The wheelbase of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class will be longer than the standard model by 180 mm, totalling 3396 mm. Resultantly, the limo will be over 5.4 metres in length, almost 2 metres wide, and 1.5 metres tall. The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class will have a strong presence with these beefy dimensions.

Chrome-loaded exterior

Helping it further in grabbing the eyeballs of road users will be the chrome-loaded exterior. Maybach-specific design highlights will be used here, which include a massive, in-your-face-style chrome grille, along with big and blingy alloy wheels. Also, chrome-finished trim pieces will be in abundance here.

Reclining second-row chairs

The party trick on the S-Class Maybach is reported to be its individual rear chairs. Well, it is an offence to call them chairs. These powered-reclining seats will get a massage function, fixed centre console, and a boss mode that moves the front passenger seat all the way forward. Furthermore, it gets leg rests and powered rear doors.

Torquey engine options

The luxury limousine is assumed to go on sale with two engine options. The smaller of the two will be a 4.0L V8 churning out 496 bhp and 700 Nm of max torque. However, this motor will be coupled to a 48V mild-hybrid system, which is capable of developing an extra output of 19.7 bhp and 200 Nm.

The bigger 6.0L V12, on the other hand, will develop a peak power output of 603 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque. Both the motors will be mated to a 9-speed AT. Also, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class will feature air suspension and rear-wheel steering.

Locally-assembled

The 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class will go on sale in two forms – S580 and S680. The former will be locally assembled at the brand’s Chakan-based facility alongside the standard S-Class. The latter, however, will come via the CBU route. If the company will start the local assembly from the very start or at a later stage, that remains unknown for now.

