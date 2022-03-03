2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class launched in India for Rs 2.5 crore: To be Made in India

This is the first of the ten planned launches from Mercedes-Benz in India for the year 2022. The EQS will be launched in India later this year and will be a made in India car as well.

Mercedes-Benz has launched the updated Maybach S-Class in India. The German carmaker has introduced two new models – S 580 and S 680. The Maybach S 580 will be produced locally at the company’s Chakan facility and costs Rs 2.5 crore (ex-showroom). The bigger S 680 is being brought to India as a CBU and costs Rs 3.2 crore (ex-showroom).

Up-front, the Maybach sports a large chrome grille along with large chrome vents on the bumper. The headlamps are comparatively sleeker and consist of an all-LED setup that is the same as the S-Class. On the bonnet is a prominent chrome fin as well. The Maybach name and insignia have been sprinkled all over the vehicle. This is a very long vehicle, 5.7 metres to be precise. The S 580 comes with 19-inch alloy wheels while the S 680 gets 20-inch ones. The bigger S 680 also gets a host of customization options including single and dual-tone colour schemes.

Customers would be delighted to hear that the new Maybach S-Class comes with a 360-degree camera with parking assist. It will definitely help a lot while trying to get this car in and out of parking spots.

Coming to the powertrain options, Mercedes is offering the Maybach S-Class with two engine options – a 4.0-litre, V8 and a 6.2-litre V12. The S 580 comes with the V8 engine and produces a peak power of 496bhp and 700Nm while the S 680’s V12 spits out a massive 603bhp and 900Nm of torque. 0-100kmph is achieved in 4.8 seconds by the S 580 and in 4.5 seconds by the S 680. Both engines send power to all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic transmission. There are multiple driving modes in this luxury sedan, including a Maybach mode that makes the suspension more comfortable. It also comes with Level 2 autonomous driving capabilities. Another safety feature is the fact that it gets a total of 13 airbags.

Being the flagship vehicle, the new Maybach S-Class comes with a spacious interior that has all the bells and whistles that one can think of. The massive dimensions have also allowed the interior to be equipped with two individual rear seats that can also be reclined for maximum comfort. These seats also come with calf massage function. The gesture controls have been taken to the next level with the car allowing you to close the rear doors with a gesture. Three cameras housed in the cabin keep an eye on the occupant and try to assist them as and when needed. Rear passengers get two screens mounted at the back of the front seats and also a tablet housed in the centre armrest.

Talking about the front row, things are as ornate as they get. At the centre of the dashboard is a large vertical display. This touchscreen supports MBUX voice assistant and comes with artificial intelligence as well. Users can also create different profiles with setting catered specifically to each individual. A total of 30 speakers have been littered around the cabin of the Maybach S-Class along with 8 seat resonators. Just like most other Mercedes vehicles, the sound system has been provided by Burmester. These speakers also act as noise-cancelling devices to provide a quieter cabin experience.