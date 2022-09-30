2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 launched in India at Rs 1.55 crore

New Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 launched in India and gets a host of features that includes a massive 56-inch single-piece touchscreen system.

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has launched its second model in the EQS range in India, the EQS 580 4Matic, at Rs 1.55 crore, ex-showroom. The new Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic will be assembled in India, at the carmaker’s facility in Pune.

The new all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic is built on the Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA2) and features an LED DRL that spans across the width of the car, a heavily curved roofline, and gets five exterior colour choices with 20-inch wheels.

The interior gets a dual-tone theme with a Brown Walnut trim, and a 56-inch single-piece MBUX Hyperscreen, which consists of three screens: a 12.3-inch driver display, 17.7-inch infotainment, and a 12.3-inch front passenger touchscreen.

Other features include rear wheel steering, a panoramic sunroof, front seats with massage function, a Head-Up Display, wireless charging for front and rear occupants, Burmester sound system, digital LED headlights, and airmatic semi-active suspension amongst others.

Safety features are impressive as well, as the new Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic gets nine airbags, active steering assist, lane keeping assist, active parking assist, and pre-safe impulse along with all the usual electronic aids.

Powering the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic is a 107.8kWh battery pack that drives two electric motors that deliver 516 bhp and 855 Nm of torque. Mercedes-Benz claims an ARAI-certified range of 857 km and a top speed of 210 kmph. Also, the battery pack can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 31 minutes using a 200kW charger.