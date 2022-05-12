2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs BMW 3 Series vs Jaguar XE vs Audi A4 vs Volvo S60_ Price comparison

The price of the new 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class starts in India at Rs 55 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how it stacks up against its arch-rivals, which include the BMW 3 Series, Jaguar XE, Audi A4 & Volvo S60, in terms of pricing.

Mercedes-Benz India recently launched the sixth-generation C-Class in the country. This new German luxury sedan is said to be the most advanced C-Class ever. However, it is considerably more expensive than the outgoing model. The price of the new 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class starts in India at Rs 55 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how it stacks up against its arch-rivals, which include the BMW 3 Series, Jaguar XE, Audi A4 & Volvo S60, in terms of pricing.

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs Rivals: Petrol variants

Make and Model Mercedes-Benz C-Class BMW 3 Series Jaguar XE Audi A4 Volvo S60 Price (ex-showroom) Rs 55 lakh Rs 46.90 lakh – Rs 52.90 lakh Rs 46.64 lakh – Rs 48.50 lakh Rs 40.49 lakh – Rs 48.99 lakh Rs 45.90 lakh

The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class is offered in a sole petrol variant that has been priced at Rs 55 lakh. Its arch-rival, BMW 3 Series, currently retails between Rs 46.90 lakh – Rs 52.90 lakh while the Jaguar XE is priced from Rs 46.64 lakh to Rs 48.50 lakh. The Audi A4 is considerably more affordable than the new C-Class and it is priced between Rs 40.49 lakh – Rs 48.99 lakh. Just like the C-Class, the Volvo S60 is also offered in a sole petrol trim and it’s priced at Rs 45.90 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs Rivals: Diesel variants

Make and Model Mercedes-Benz C-Class BMW 3 Series Price (ex-showroom) Rs 56 lakh – Rs 61 lakh Rs 50.90 lakh

Mercedes-Benz India is offering the new C-Class in two diesel variants. The base C220d Avantgarde trim has been priced at Rs 56 lakh while the range-topping C300d AMG line will retail at Rs 61 lakh, ex-showroom. This German luxury sedan’s only rival to get a diesel powerplant is the BMW 3 Series. The BMW 3 Series’ base Luxury Edition diesel is priced at Rs 50.90 lakh, ex-showroom. Audi A4, Jaguar XE, and Volvo S60 are petrol-only models in the Indian market.

Talking about the powertrain options of the new C-Class, its base C200 variant gets a 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor that churns out 201 hp of power and 300 Nm of torque. The C220d version gets a 2.0-litre diesel engine that develops 197 hp and 440 Nm while the range-topping C300d variant churns out 261 hp and 550 Nm from the same mill. All the engines are paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox and they get Mercedes’ 4Matic four-wheel-drive system as well.

Which luxury sedan will be your pick? Tell us in the comments section below!