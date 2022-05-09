2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs BMW 3 Series vs Audi A4 vs Volvo S60: Dimensions, specs, features comparison

Mercedes-Benz will be launching the fifth-gen C-Class in India soon. But how does this updated model compare to the competition in the market?

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launch is just around the corner. Often referred to as the ‘baby S-Class’, the C-Class has always had ample of luxury inside and the graceful looks of a Mercedes. With the new update, the German carmaker wants to introduce new features and powertrains in the fifth-gen C-Class. While we do not know the prices for the vehicle, other details have been revealed. So, in this article, we shall be taking a look at how the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class compares to its competitors which include the BMW 3 Series, Audi A4 and Volvo S60.

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs BMW 3 Series vs Audi A4 vs Volvo S60 Engine specs

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C200 BMW 3 Series 330i Audi A4 Volvo S60 Engine 1496cc, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol 1998cc, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol 1998cc four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol 1969cc Power 194bhp 254bhp 187.7bhp 190bhp Torque 300Nm 400Nm 320Nm 300NM Transmission 9-speed Automatic 8-Speed Automatic 7-Speed Automatic 8-Speed Automatic Engine Specifications

Mercedes-Benz is offering the new C-Class with three engine options. There is the C200 model that gets an updated 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol motor, the C220d with a 2.0-litre diesel and mild-hybrid tech and at the top sits the C300d which is offered in the AMG guise. BMW is selling the 3 Series with 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engine options. One must note that BMW also has a souped-up M340i in their arsenal which comes with a more potent 3.0-litre petrol engine for maximum driving pleasure. On the other hand, Audi and Volvo are offering their saloons with just one engine option. Both, the Audi A4 and the Volvo S60 get a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engines which generate the same amount of power but the A4 gets away with 20Nm more torque.

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs BMW 3 Series vs Audi A4 vs Volvo S60 Dimensions

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class BMW 3 Series Audi A4 Volvo S60 Length 4751mm 4709mm 4762mm 4761mm Width 1820mm 1827mm 1847mm 1850mm Height 1438mm 1435mm 1433mm 1431mm Wheelbase 2865mm 2851 2819mm 2872mm Dimension comparison

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class has become longer by 65mm and the wheelbase has also been increased by 25mm. While it is not the longest car in the segment, the overall proportions are similar to its competitors and its wheelbase is second only to the Volvo S60. The BMW 3 Series also comes in a Limousine avatar that boasts of larger proportions than the regular car. Talking of alloy wheel sizes, the regular 3 Series comes with 17-inch alloy wheels but there is an option to go up to 18-inch wheels as well. Similarly, Mercedes is offering the 17-inch wheels as the base and the AMG spec gets the bigger 18-inch treatment. Similarly, the Audi A4 also comes with 17-inch alloys and can be had with 18-inch ones while the Volvo rides on 18-inch tyres.

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs BMW 3 Series vs Audi A4 vs Volvo S60 Features

Step inside the cabin and the C-Class definitely lives up to its title of being the baby S-Class. You now get an 11.9-inch vertical display in the centre of the dashboard and is powered by the company’s MBUX system. It gets a fingerprint reader, a digital MID and even has options to set driver profiles. The rest of the competition also gets digital MIDs and touchscreen infotainment displays but none of the other cars have an infotainment system as kitted out as the C-Class. The 3 Series comes with a 10.25-inch infotainment unit while the A4 comes with a 10-inch one. The smallest screen of the lot can be found in the S60, which has a 9.0-inch portrait touchscreen.