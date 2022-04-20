2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launching on May 10: Here are 5 exciting notes about it

The upcoming 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is ready to launch in the Indian market on May 10. Here are the 5 interesting things about it.

Mercedes-Benz is undoubtedly the most successful luxury carmaker in the Indian market. The company has recently launched the S-Class Maybach in India and has now announced the launch date of the upcoming 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class. The launch will happen on May 10. The updated avatar of the C-Class will make its way to our shores with a slew of changes. However, here are the 5 crucial things about it that you should know.

Sleeker design

The new C-Class draws inspiration from the company’s flagship offering – S-Class. Hence, it now sports sharper-looking headlamps, wide gaping grille, and a sportier bumper. The bonnet also gets menacing lines, while the silhouette reminds of the S-Class. The rear-end also sees major revision in terms of design.

Longer than ever

The upcoming 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class will also be longer than ever. It will have an increment of 65 mm in length over the outgoing model. Resultantly, the wheelbase is also increased by 25 mm to elevate more space on the inside.

New interior design

The interior of the C-Class will also be a fresh affair. Like the exterior, the interior theme is also based on the lines of S-Class’ dashboard layout. The luxury saloon will come with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit mounted in a tablet-style manner. Moreover, the driver display will be a 10.25-inch unit as well. It will be upgradable to a 12.3-inch unit.

Two engine choices

There will be two engine options on offer on the upcoming C-Class – 2.0L turbo-petrol motor and 2.0L oil burner. The turbo-petrol motor will belt out 194 bhp of peak power, whereas the diesel engine will be available in two states of tune – 191 bhp and 241 bhp. Both of these engine options will be available with a 9-speed AT as standard fitment.

Price and competition

The upcoming C-Class is assumed to start from around Rs. 53 lakh onwards. Once launched, it will rival the likes of Jaguar XF, BMW 3-Series, Audi A4, Toyota Camry, and Lexus ES.

