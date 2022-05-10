The new 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 55 lakh, ex-showroom. This German luxury sedan rivals the likes of BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, Volvo S60, etc.

India’s largest luxury carmaker, Mercedes-Benz India, has today launched the new-generation C-Class in the country. The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class made its global debut in February last year and now it has finally arrived to the Indian shores. Prices for the same start at Rs 55 lakh and they go up to Rs 61 lakh, ex-showroom. The variant-wise prices can be seen in the image below.

The new 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is said to be the most advanced C-Class ever. It gets a host of cosmetic updates, mechanical changes and hi-tech features over its predecessor. In India, the company is offering the C200, C220d, and the top-end C300d (AMG line) variants of this luxury sedan. Pre-bookings for the same are already open for a token amount of Rs 50,000.

Talking about the powertrain options, the base C200 variant gets a 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor that develops 201 hp of power and 300 Nm of torque. The C220d version gets a 2.0-litre diesel engine that develops 197 hp and 440 Nm while the range-topping C300d variant churns out 261 hp and 550 Nm from the same mill. All the engines are paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox and they get Mercedes’ 4Matic four-wheel-drive system as well.

In terms of features, the all-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets a large 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a vertical layout. It uses Mercedes-Benz’s second-generation MBUX infotainment system. Some other features of this German luxury sedan include a digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, dual-pane sunroof, wireless charging, etc. The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class will rival the likes of the BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, Volvo S60, etc.

