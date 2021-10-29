2022 Mercedes-AMG SL revealed: AMG DNA with cabriolet attire

The new Mercedes-AMG SL looks alluring as it breaks cover in a new-gen rendition. Gone is the Mercedes-Benz branding, as it will now be sold as an AMG-exclusive model.

Historically, the SL nameplate is one of the oldest in the Mercedes-Benz’s line-up. Now in 2021, the new R232 generation of the SL has shed veils, and it isn’t a Mercedes-Benz anymore. The statement sounds confusing and contradicting. But the new SL is an AMG exclusive model now. The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL is developed by the AMG wing, and it will serve as a replacement for the GT Roadster.

Keeping the history and branding aside, 2022 SL’s design is just fabulous. The nose features sharp and angular headlamps, and let’s not miss out on the Panamericana grille. Functional air vents on the lower portion of the bumper are another eye-pleasing elements to take note of. The side profile looks sleek as well. Thanks to the long hood and stubby tail. Doors get fancy pop-out type handles, and the fabric roof has resulted in a weight reduction of 21 kilos. Consequently, the centre of gravity has moved downwards.

The soft-top can be dropped down or raised in 15 seconds flat. The rear face looks alluring with quad exhaust tips and a mean-looking diffuser. The boot lid houses an active rear spoiler which is tough to spot unless raised. For those craving for more aerodynamically-tested add-ons, an optional Aerodynamic Package will be on offer, comprising active aero flaps in front, chunkier flics for bumpers, and an even sportier rear diffuser. The dashboard is in line with the new-age Mercedes models. Trimmed with bespoke leather, it gets two massive displays. The infotainment unit measures 11.9 inches and sits in a portrait fashion, whereas the instrument console is a 12.3-inch unit. A HUD is also a part of the package.

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL will sell in two trims, namely SL 55 and SL63. The bonnet, however, houses the same 4.4L bi-turbo V8 in both variants. On the SL 55, the motor will put out 469 Hp and 700 Nm, while on the SL 63 variant, peak output is rated at 577 Hp and 800 Nm. The motor is paired to a 9-speed automatic. To further instigate a quick 0-100 kmph run, the gearbox features a launch control function. The new R232 model is the first one in the SL’s history of around 70 years to get an AWD layout. For added stability, a limited-slip rear differential will be available as an option. Currently, the brand is tight-lipped about the deliveries and pricing.

