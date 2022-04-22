2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Ertiga vs Kia Carens: Price, specs, mileage, comparison

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the facelifted XL6 in the Indian market. The price of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift starts at Rs 11.29 lakh, ex-showroom. This premium six-seater MPV directly rivals the Kia Carens and its own sibling, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. So, here we have the specification-based comparison of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Ertiga vs Kia Carens to see how these six/seven-seater MPVs fare against each other on paper.
2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Ertiga Facelift vs Kia Carens:
Engine Specifications (Petrol Only)
|Specification
|XL6
|Ertiga
|Carens
|Engine
|1.5-litre NA
|1.5-litre NA
|1.5-litre NA
1.4-litre turbo
|Power
|101 hp
|101 hp
|113 hp
138 hp
|Torque
|136.8 Nm
|136.8 Nm
|144 Nm
242 Nm
|Gearbox
|5-speed MT / 6-speed AT
|5-speed MT / 6-speed AT
|6-speed MT
6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT
The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 and the Ertiga get the same engine. Both of them are powered by an updated 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 101 hp of power and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a new 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters.
Kia Carens, on the other hand, gets a 113 hp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol mill and a 138 hp 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol motor. While the 6-speed manual gearbox remains standard, the turbo petrol engine is offered with a 7-speed DCT as well.
Claimed Mileage
|Specification
|XL6
|Ertiga
|Carens
|Engine
|1.5-litre NA
|1.5-litre NA
|1.5-litre NA
1.4-litre turbo
|Gearbox
|5-speed MT
6-speed AT
|5-speed MT
6-speed AT
|6-speed MT
6-speed MT
7-speed DCT
|Claimed Mileage
|20.97 kmpl
20.27 kmpl
|20.51 kmpl
20.30 kmpl
|15.7 kmpl
16.2 kmpl
16.5 kmpl
The engine and gearbox wise mileage figures of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6, Ertiga Facelift and the Kia Carens are mentioned in the above table. It is worth mentioning that the new Ertiga is offered with a CNG powertrain too, while the Carens gets a diesel engine as well, both of which have not been included in this comparison.
Dimensions and Capacity
|Dimensions
|XL6
|Ertiga
|Carens
|Length
|4445 mm
|4395 mm
|4540 mm
|Width
|1775 mm
|1735 mm
|1800 mm
|Height
|1755 mm
|1690 mm
|1708 mm
|Wheelbase
|2740 mm
|2740 mm
|2780 mm
|Boot Space (with all seats up)
|209 litres
|209 litres
|216 litres
|Ground Clearance
|180 mm
|185 mm
|195 mm
Price in India
|Vehicle Name
|XL6
|Ertiga
|Carens
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Rs 11.29 lakh – Rs 14.55 lakh
|Rs 8.35 lakh – Rs 12.79 lakh
|Rs 9.59 lakh – Rs 17.69 lakh
The price of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 ranges between Rs 11.29 lakh – Rs 14.55 lakh, the Ertiga Facelift is priced between Rs 8.35 lakh – Rs 12.79 lakh while the Kia Carens retails between Rs 9.59 lakh – Rs 17.69 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. Which six/seven-seater MPV will be your pick? Do let us know in the comments section below!
