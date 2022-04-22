2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Ertiga vs Kia Carens: Price, specs, mileage, comparison

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 11.29 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how this premium six-seater MPV fares against its arch-rivals, which include the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the Kia Carens.

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the facelifted XL6 in the Indian market. The price of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift starts at Rs 11.29 lakh, ex-showroom. This premium six-seater MPV directly rivals the Kia Carens and its own sibling, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. So, here we have the specification-based comparison of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Ertiga vs Kia Carens to see how these six/seven-seater MPVs fare against each other on paper.

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Ertiga Facelift vs Kia Carens:

Engine Specifications (Petrol Only)

Specification XL6 Ertiga Carens Engine 1.5-litre NA 1.5-litre NA 1.5-litre NA

1.4-litre turbo Power 101 hp 101 hp 113 hp

138 hp Torque 136.8 Nm 136.8 Nm 144 Nm

242 Nm Gearbox 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT

6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 and the Ertiga get the same engine. Both of them are powered by an updated 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 101 hp of power and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a new 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

Kia Carens, on the other hand, gets a 113 hp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol mill and a 138 hp 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol motor. While the 6-speed manual gearbox remains standard, the turbo petrol engine is offered with a 7-speed DCT as well.

Claimed Mileage

Specification XL6 Ertiga Carens Engine 1.5-litre NA 1.5-litre NA 1.5-litre NA

1.4-litre turbo Gearbox 5-speed MT

6-speed AT 5-speed MT

6-speed AT 6-speed MT

6-speed MT

7-speed DCT Claimed Mileage 20.97 kmpl

20.27 kmpl 20.51 kmpl

20.30 kmpl 15.7 kmpl

16.2 kmpl

16.5 kmpl

The engine and gearbox wise mileage figures of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6, Ertiga Facelift and the Kia Carens are mentioned in the above table. It is worth mentioning that the new Ertiga is offered with a CNG powertrain too, while the Carens gets a diesel engine as well, both of which have not been included in this comparison.

Dimensions and Capacity

Dimensions XL6 Ertiga Carens Length 4445 mm 4395 mm 4540 mm Width 1775 mm 1735 mm 1800 mm Height 1755 mm 1690 mm 1708 mm Wheelbase 2740 mm 2740 mm 2780 mm Boot Space (with all seats up) 209 litres 209 litres 216 litres Ground Clearance 180 mm 185 mm 195 mm

Price in India

Vehicle Name XL6 Ertiga Carens Price (ex-showroom) Rs 11.29 lakh – Rs 14.55 lakh Rs 8.35 lakh – Rs 12.79 lakh Rs 9.59 lakh – Rs 17.69 lakh

The price of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 ranges between Rs 11.29 lakh – Rs 14.55 lakh, the Ertiga Facelift is priced between Rs 8.35 lakh – Rs 12.79 lakh while the Kia Carens retails between Rs 9.59 lakh – Rs 17.69 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. Which six/seven-seater MPV will be your pick? Do let us know in the comments section below!

