2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Ertiga vs Kia Carens: Price, specs, mileage, comparison

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 11.29 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how this premium six-seater MPV fares against its arch-rivals, which include the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the Kia Carens.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Updated:

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the facelifted XL6 in the Indian market. The price of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift starts at Rs 11.29 lakh, ex-showroom. This premium six-seater MPV directly rivals the Kia Carens and its own sibling, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. So, here we have the specification-based comparison of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Ertiga vs Kia Carens to see how these six/seven-seater MPVs fare against each other on paper.  

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 dual tone

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Ertiga Facelift vs Kia Carens:

Engine Specifications (Petrol Only)

Specification XL6ErtigaCarens
Engine 1.5-litre NA 1.5-litre NA1.5-litre NA
1.4-litre turbo
Power 101 hp 101 hp113 hp
138 hp
Torque 136.8 Nm 136.8 Nm144 Nm
242 Nm
Gearbox 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT6-speed MT
6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 and the Ertiga get the same engine. Both of them are powered by an updated 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 101 hp of power and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a new 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

Kia Carens, on the other hand, gets a 113 hp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol mill and a 138 hp 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol motor. While the 6-speed manual gearbox remains standard, the turbo petrol engine is offered with a 7-speed DCT as well.

Claimed Mileage

SpecificationXL6ErtigaCarens
Engine1.5-litre NA 1.5-litre NA1.5-litre NA
1.4-litre turbo
Gearbox5-speed MT
6-speed AT 		5-speed MT
6-speed AT		6-speed MT
6-speed MT
7-speed DCT
Claimed Mileage20.97 kmpl
20.27 kmpl		20.51 kmpl
20.30 kmpl		15.7 kmpl
16.2 kmpl
16.5 kmpl

The engine and gearbox wise mileage figures of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6, Ertiga Facelift and the Kia Carens are mentioned in the above table. It is worth mentioning that the new Ertiga is offered with a CNG powertrain too, while the Carens gets a diesel engine as well, both of which have not been included in this comparison.

kia carens launched in india

Dimensions and Capacity

DimensionsXL6ErtigaCarens
Length4445 mm4395 mm4540 mm
Width1775 mm1735 mm1800 mm
Height1755 mm1690 mm1708 mm
Wheelbase2740 mm2740 mm2780 mm
Boot Space (with all seats up)209 litres209 litres216 litres
Ground Clearance180 mm185 mm195 mm
2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 front 3 quarters 2

Price in India

Vehicle NameXL6 ErtigaCarens
Price (ex-showroom)Rs 11.29 lakh – Rs 14.55 lakh Rs 8.35 lakh – Rs 12.79 lakhRs 9.59 lakh – Rs 17.69 lakh

The price of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 ranges between Rs 11.29 lakh – Rs 14.55 lakh, the Ertiga Facelift is priced between Rs 8.35 lakh – Rs 12.79 lakh while the Kia Carens retails between Rs 9.59 lakh – Rs 17.69 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. Which six/seven-seater MPV will be your pick? Do let us know in the comments section below!

