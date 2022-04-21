2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 launched from Rs. 11.29 lakh: Design, specs, features & more

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 makes its entry to the Indian market with a new 6-speed automatic gearbox, 360-degree parking camera and more.

The updated Maruti Suzuki XL6 goes on sale in the country today at a starting price of Rs. 11.29 lakh, ex-showroom. Maruti Suzuki has also revised the variant line-up for this three-row offering, as the Zeta variant is the new entry point for the XL6 range. Alongside, the company has made some noteworthy changes to make it a more distinctive than the outgoing model.

Speaking at the launch of All-New XL6, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “The XL6 has been a very successful model for us at NEXA. It has managed to carve a space for itself as the premium MPV in a short period. The evolving customer’s aspirations for a bolder, feature-packed, premium utility vehicle have led us to introduce the All-New XL6.”

He added, “This premium MPV has enhanced comfort and convenience features, which are bound to delight the today’s modern buyer. Based on NEXA’s new design language “CRAFTED FUTURISM”, the All-New XL6 has a refreshed design, advanced features and is powered by Next-Generation powertrain with an all-new 6-speed automatic transmission. I am confident that our NEXA customers will appreciate the All-New XL6.”

Revised Design

In terms of looks, the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift boasts a slew of updates. On the front end, it now gets an all-new front grille with a sweeping X-bar element. Moreover, the bumper is an updated unit as well. The taillamps see some revision too. A new design for the 16-inch alloy wheels is used, and the colour palette includes dual-tone paint options this time.

Revamped Interior

On the inside, the changes include the inclusion of ventilated front seats, new 7-inch Smart Play Pro+ infotainment unit, ambient lighting, telescopic adjustment for steering wheel and more.

Increased Safety

Maruti Suzuki has also addressed the demand for a stronger safety net on the XL6. The updated rendition features 4 airbags as standard fitment across the range. Moreover, it now gets a tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability program, and hill hold assist. A 360-degree parking camera has also made its way to the XL6’s feature list in the facelifted avatar.

New Engine & Gearbox

Gone is the age-old 4-speed AT, and comes in the new 6-speed automatic transmission. Yes! The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 gets a new automatic gearbox, while the manual transmission remains to be the 5-speed unit. The motor is updated with dual injectors on every cylinder and Smart Hybrid technology to churn out 20.97 kmpl with the manual gearbox and 20.27 kmpl with the torque converter automatic. Peak power and torque output stand at 101.65 bhp and 136.8 Nm, respectively.

