2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 India Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Specs, Mileage, Images, and more

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 India Launch LIVE Updates: Maruti Suzuki will today launch the new facelifted XL6 in the country. The XL6 is a premium six-seater version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga seven-seater MPV and it was first launched in the Indian market in August 2019. Now, for the year 2022, the XL6 will get a host of updates, including cosmetic enhancements, new features, and an updated powertrain.
The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be powered by an updated 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 101 hp of power and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. It will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a new 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters. In terms of features, it will get a 360-degree parking camera, ventilated front seats, and safety equipment like standard four airbags, etc. Stay Tuned for more updates.
The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift is expected to get an updated front fascia with a revised front grille and minor tweaks on the bumpers. The company will also offer new larger 16-inch wheels with redesigned alloys.
The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift will be India's largest carmaker's third big launch of the calendar year 2022 after the Baleno Facelift and the updated Ertiga.
Good Morning, ladies and gentlemen. Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the new facelifted version of the XL6 MPV in just a few hours from now. Keep watching this space for all the LIVE updates.