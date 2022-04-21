2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 India Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Specs, Mileage, Images, and more

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift India Launch LIVE Updates: Price in India, Mileage, Full Specifications, Features, Images, and more. Check out all the details about Maruti’s latest people mover here.

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 India Launch LIVE Updates: Maruti Suzuki will today launch the new facelifted XL6 in the country. The XL6 is a premium six-seater version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga seven-seater MPV and it was first launched in the Indian market in August 2019. Now, for the year 2022, the XL6 will get a host of updates, including cosmetic enhancements, new features, and an updated powertrain.

The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be powered by an updated 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 101 hp of power and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. It will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a new 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters. In terms of features, it will get a 360-degree parking camera, ventilated front seats, and safety equipment like standard four airbags, etc. Stay Tuned for more updates.

Live Updates