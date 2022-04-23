2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6, Ertiga mileage figures revealed: Check here

The mileage figures of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 and the Ertiga Facelift have been officially revealed. Prices for the same start at Rs 11.29 lakh and Rs 8.35 lakh, ex-showroom respectively.

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the facelift versions of the XL6 premium six-seater and the Ertiga seven-seater MPV in the Indian market. Both these people movers get a host of updates, including cosmetic enhancements, new features, and mechanical tweaks. The carmaker has now also revealed the official fuel efficiency figures for the same. Here we have the ARAI-certified mileage figures of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 and the Ertiga Facelift.

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Mileage:

Specification XL6 Engine 1.5-litre NA Gearbox 5-speed MT

6-speed AT Claimed Mileage 20.97 kmpl

20.27 kmpl

The ARAI-certified mileage for the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift is 20.97 kmpl for the manual variant and 20.27 kmpl for the automatic model.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Mileage:

Specification Ertiga Engine 1.5-litre NA Gearbox 5-speed MT

6-speed AT Claimed Mileage 20.51 kmpl

20.30 kmpl

The ARAI-certified mileage for the new Ertiga Facelift is 20.51 kmpl for the manual variant and 20.30 kmpl for the automatic model. Both these MPVs have almost similar fuel efficiency.

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6, Ertiga Engine:

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 and the Ertiga get the same engine. Both of them are powered by an updated 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 101 hp of power and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a new 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The Ertiga gets the option of CNG as well.

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6, Ertiga Price:

The price of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 ranges between Rs 11.29 lakh – Rs 14.55 lakh while the Ertiga Facelift is priced between Rs 8.35 lakh – Rs 12.79 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. These people movers rival the likes of the Kia Carens, Mahindra Marazzo, and some other sub-compact & mid-size SUVs in this price range.

