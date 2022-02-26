2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR launched: Top 5 changes

The updated Maruti Suzuki WagonR goes on sale with a host of changes which aren’t restricted to just cosmetic updates. Read about its 5 big changes here.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR remained the highest-selling vehicle in the country in January this year. The hatchback’s CNG iteration is also the top-selling CNG vehicle in the country. The current-gen avatar of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR still feels fresh in the market, but the carmaker has decided to give it a slew of updates. Therefore, the big news is that the new updated Maruti Suzuki WagonR is launched in the country. But what all changes does it come with? We tell you about the top 5 changes on the 2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR in this read.

Dual-tone exterior paint scheme

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR will be available in two dual-tone paint schemes – Magma Grey with Black roof and Gallant Red with Black roof. Furthermore, the company is also offering the top-spec variants with blacked-out alloy wheels, which wasn’t the case earlier. Other than these changes, the car also gets blacked inserts for the headlamps and a darker radiator grille.

Rejigged variant line-up

Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki has used this opportunity to rejig the variant line-up to offer an even better configuration to the buyers. That said, new Tour H3 trim is also introduced for fleet consumers. The option of factory-fitted CNG will now be available in the VXI trim as well. However, the 1.2L petrol motor will be available in the newly-introduced ZXI+ trim only.

Updated interior

On the inside, new beige and dark grey melange upholstery replaces the older theme. Moreover, the feature list now includes an automatic start-stop system and hill-hold assist in the automatic trims. The 7-inch SmartPlay Studio unit now comes with satellite navigation, along with connected car applications. The WagonR will now be available with dual-airbags as a standard affair across the range.

Better fuel efficiency

Yes! Maruti Suzuki has managed to bump up the fuel economy numbers of the WagonR with this update. The 1.0L three-cylinder motor is claimed to deliver 25.19 kmpl with the AMT box, which is a hike of 15 per cent. The WagonR’s CNG trims, on the other hand, return 5% extra mileage in the new rendition with a claimed figure of 34.05 km/kg. Talking of the bigger 1.2L motor, it now develops 88.7 bhp of peak power, while the claimed mileage stands at 24.43 kmpl with the AMT unit. Well, it is an increment of 19 per cent.

Revised pricing

The updated Maruti Suzuki WagonR now starts from Rs. 5.40 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level LXI trim. Prices go up to Rs. 7.10 lakh for the top-spec ZXI+ dual-tone variant.