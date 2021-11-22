2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: 5 big changes over outgoing model

With leaked images of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza at our disposal, here are the 5 big changes that it will get over the existing iteration of the Vitara Brezza.

By:November 22, 2021 3:23 PM
*Image credits - Extreme Media YouTube

 

Maruti Suzuki sells a slew of products in the Indian market. Interestingly, almost all of them top the sales tally every month, helping the carmaker secure the top spot in the Indian automotive space. Now, the carmaker is working to update its lineup. The brand will also be launching the refreshed Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza next year. Spy images of the updated iteration of the compact-SUV have already surfaced on the internet. Hence, here are the five big changes that the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will possess over the outgoing model.

Fresh design

The most important of all changes will be the new design. Maruti Suzuki will use the existing Heartect platform, but the exterior design will be all-new this time. The front face will get an updated radiator grille that merges with slender-looking twin-projector headlamps. The rear face sees some major updates as well. The taillamps will be all-LED units. A fresh design for the alloy wheels is likely to be seen on the updated Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

Free-standing infotainment unit

Currently, the Vitara Brezza is on sale with a 7-inch SmartPlay studio touchscreen infotainment unit. The new-gen model will feature a free-standing touchscreen display on the top of the dashboard. It is likely to be a bigger one than the outgoing model’s. The new unit will also come with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay compatibility.

Updated steering wheel

The steering wheel on the 2022 Vitara Brezza will be a new unit too. It looks similar to the Swift’s steering wheel. The spokes house buttons for audio and cruise control, and it is also wrapped in leather. Moreover, the new model will come with steering-mounted paddle shifters.

Absence of Vitara prefix

Another big change on the new-gen model is likely to be the updated name. As can be seen in the images, the boot lid misses out on the Vitara badging. This indicates that the new-gen iteration might drop the Vitara prefix and will hit the market as the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. The company has performed this exercise in the past with the Dzire, which was initially launched as Swift Dzire.

Electric sunroof

Maruti Suzuki has been keeping sunroofs away from its products, but not anymore it seems. In the leaked images, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza gets a single-pane electronic sunroof. It isn’t a panoramic sunroof but looks fairly big.

