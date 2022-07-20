2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: New vs Old Mileage figures explained

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the updated S-Presso in India at a starting price of Rs 4.25 lakh, ex-showroom. The S-Presso is now claimed to offer up to 17 per cent more mileage than before, thanks to the new K10C engine. Moreover, it’s now the second most fuel-efficient petrol car in India. Check out the new vs old mileage figures of the Maruti S-Presso here.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: New vs Old Mileage figures
|Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Variants
|New ARAI Mileage
|Old ARAI Mileage
|VXi (O) / VXi+ (O) AGS
|25.30 kmpl
|21.7 kmpl
|VXi / VXi+ MT
|24.76 kmpl
|21.7 kmpl
|Std / LXi MT
|24.12 kmpl
|21.4 kmpl
As you can see in the above table, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is now claimed to offer a mileage of up to 25.30 kmpl for the automatic variants. Currently, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio is the most fuel-efficient petrol car in India. This affordable family hatchback also gets the same K10C naturally-aspirated petrol mill and offers a claimed mileage of up to 26.68 kmpl.
Powering the 2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is a K-Series 1.0-litre dual-jet, dual-VVT engine with idle start-stop technology. This motor churns out 65.7 bhp at 5,500 RPM and 89 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT (AGS). Apart from the updated powertrain, the S-Presso gets some new features as well.
The new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso gets safety features like ESP with Hill Hold Assist as standard across all AGS variants and also electrically adjustable ORVMs (outside rear-view mirror) in the top-spec VXi+/VXi+ (O) variants. It is available in four trim levels, Standard, LXi, VXi, and VXi+, spread across six variants, and is priced from Rs 4.25 lakh to Rs 5.99 lakh, ex-showroom.
