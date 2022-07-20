2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: New vs Old Mileage figures explained

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has been launched at a starting price of Rs 4.25 lakh, ex-showroom, and it’s now the second most fuel-efficient petrol car in India. Check out the new vs old mileage figures of the S-Presso here.

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the updated S-Presso in India at a starting price of Rs 4.25 lakh, ex-showroom. The S-Presso is now claimed to offer up to 17 per cent more mileage than before, thanks to the new K10C engine. Moreover, it’s now the second most fuel-efficient petrol car in India. Check out the new vs old mileage figures of the Maruti S-Presso here.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: New vs Old Mileage figures

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Variants New ARAI Mileage Old ARAI Mileage VXi (O) / VXi+ (O) AGS 25.30 kmpl 21.7 kmpl VXi / VXi+ MT 24.76 kmpl 21.7 kmpl Std / LXi MT 24.12 kmpl 21.4 kmpl

As you can see in the above table, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is now claimed to offer a mileage of up to 25.30 kmpl for the automatic variants. Currently, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio is the most fuel-efficient petrol car in India. This affordable family hatchback also gets the same K10C naturally-aspirated petrol mill and offers a claimed mileage of up to 26.68 kmpl.

Powering the 2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is a K-Series 1.0-litre dual-jet, dual-VVT engine with idle start-stop technology. This motor churns out 65.7 bhp at 5,500 RPM and 89 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT (AGS). Apart from the updated powertrain, the S-Presso gets some new features as well.

The new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso gets safety features like ESP with Hill Hold Assist as standard across all AGS variants and also electrically adjustable ORVMs (outside rear-view mirror) in the top-spec VXi+/VXi+ (O) variants. It is available in four trim levels, Standard, LXi, VXi, and VXi+, spread across six variants, and is priced from Rs 4.25 lakh to Rs 5.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

