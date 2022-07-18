scorecardresearch

2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso gets a more fuel-efficient engine: Priced at Rs 4.25 lakh

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has been launched at a starting price of Rs 4.25 lakh, ex-showroom. With a mileage of up to 25.30 kmpl, it is now the second most fuel-efficient petrol car in India.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Updated:
2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso launched

Maruti Suzuki has launched the updated S-Presso in India and it is claimed to offer up to 17 per cent more mileage than before. The price of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso starts at Rs 4.25 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets an updated more fuel-efficient powertrain along with some new features. The variant-wise prices of the new S-Presso are mentioned below.

2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Variant-wise Prices

2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso price in India

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is powered by a K-Series 1.0-litre dual-jet, dual-VVT engine with idle start-stop technology. It churns out 65.7 bhp at 5,500 RPM and 89 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT (AGS). Its fuel efficiency figures are rated as follows:

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso VariantsARAI Mileage
VXi (O) / VXi+ (O) AGS25.30 kmpl
VXi / VXi+ MT24.76 kmpl
Std / LXi MT24.12 kmpl

With a mileage of up to 25.30 kmpl, it is now the second most fuel-efficient petrol car in India, the first one being the Maruti Suzuki Celerio (26.68 kmpl). The new S-Presso now gets safety features like ESP with Hill Hold Assist as standard across all AGS variants and also electrically adjustable ORVMs (outside rear-view mirror) in the top-spec VXi+/VXi+ (O) variants.

Introducing the new S-Presso, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “S-Presso with its bold SUVish design has carved a strong niche for itself. Within a short span of around three years, we have sold over 2,02,500 units of S-Presso, a strong testimony that it stirred the right notes with customers.”

2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

He further added, “The new S-Presso with refined 1.0 K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Idle Start-Strop technology, enhanced fuel-efficiency* and added features will offer an engaging drive experience to customers. We are confident that our customers will much appreciate the new S-Presso.” 

