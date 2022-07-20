2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder – Similarities and differences explained

New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder compared. We explain the differences between the new Grand Vitara and the Hyryder and the similarities they share.

After numerous teasers and speculations, Maruti Suzuki finally unveiled the Grand Vitara SUV, which is slated to be launched in India in September, around the festive season. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the third product in India under the Toyota-Maruti Suzuki partnership after the Baleno-Glanza and the Brezza-Urban Cruiser.

Toyota’s version of the Grand Vitara, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, was unveiled in India earlier this month and the products for both companies are important to their respective growth here. However, since both are the same products, one would wonder what the difference between them is. We list out the differences and similarities between the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Similarities – Grand Vitara vs Hyryder

Platform

The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are built on the same global C Platform that underpins the Brezza and the S-Cross that are on sale in the international markets. Unlike the Glanza and the Urban Cruiser, the new Grand Vitara and the Hyryder will be built by Toyota at its plant in Karnataka.

Strong hybrid engine and gearbox

Both, the new Grand Vitara from Maruti Suzuki and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder from Toyota feature two engine options, one of them being a strong hybrid motor. The engine is a 1490cc, four-cylinder unit that is paired to a 177.6 V lithium-ion battery pack that develops a combined power of 114 bhp. The hybrid engine on both SUVs is paired to an e-CVT gearbox.

Features

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Hyryder share a lot of features in common. They both get HUD units, a 9-inch infotainment system, cruise control, sunroof, wireless charging, ventilated seats, paddle shifters, auto AC with rear vents, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, connected car features, and much more.

Safety

On the safety front too, the Grand Vitara and the Hyryder get 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability control, ESC, ISOFIX child seat anchors, hill hold and descent control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, reverse parking sensors and camera, along with a 360-degree camera.

Differences between the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Mild hybrid engine

The two vehicles use a 1.5-litre mild hybrid engine, however, they slightly vary in terms of power. The Hyryder’s engine makes 100 bhp and 135 Nm of torque, while the Grand Vitara’s makes 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque. Apart from this, both engines come mated to a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters.

Design elements

Another important area where the two vehicles differ is the exterior design. Toyota has opted to go for a sleeker look while Maruti Suzuki has chosen a butch look. Elements such as the headlights, tail lamps, alloy wheel design, and grille design clearly distinguish both vehicles.

Dimensions

The dimensions also vary slightly, although the wheelbase and the width of the vehicles are identical. The new Grand Vitara is slightly taller than the Hyryder, while the Toyota SUV is slightly longer than the Grand Vitara.