2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Hyryder price comparison

2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder price comparison. The Grand Vitara is priced considerably higher than the Hyryder but has managed to get more bookings.

The much-awaited Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara’s pricing is finally out and the carmaker’s managed to price the mid-size SUV competitively. However, the question remains with a few as to which of the two new SUVs to choose — the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara or the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder?

The two SUVs are products of the collaboration between Suzuki and Toyota and both SUVs will be built by Toyota in Karnataka and not by Maruti Suzuki. They share the same platform, engine, hybrid system, and even the AWD system.

We have seen the differences and similarities between the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Hyryder, and also seen the Hybrid versions of the two SUVs in detail, along with the mild hybrid systems. Now, after Maruti Suzuki has revealed the pricing of the Grand Vitara recently, one possibility is what customers want — Maruti Suzuki’s widespread service network or Toyota’s reliability.

However, since the vehicle is built by Toyota and so is the hybrid engine, it all comes down to two factors — design and pricing. Starting with design and dimension, both vehicles measure almost the same, while they do differ in terms of design.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder sports a sleek design with a split front grille, and sleek LED DRLs with the headlights placed below them. Overall, the Toyota Hyryder looks sportier of the two, as the Grand Vitara is a more traditional-looking SUV with a large front grille, LED DRLs, and headlights placed below them again.

When looking at the pricing, the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara carries a price tag of Rs 10.45 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). The Mild Hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara are priced between Rs 10.45 lakh and 17.05 lakh ex-showroom, while the Strong Hybrid variants are priced between Rs 17.99 lakh and Rs 19.65 lakh ex-showroom.

Grand Vitara Hybrid Price Hyryder Hybrid Price Zeta+ Rs 17,99 lakh S eDrive Rs 15.11 lakh Zeta+ Dual Tone Rs 18.15 lakh G eDrive Rs 17.49 lakh Alpha+ Rs 19.49 lakh V eDrive Rs 18.99 lakh Alpha+ Dual Tone Rs 19.65 lakh

In contrast, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hybrid variants are priced between Rs 15.11 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Also, do note that Toyota has only revealed prices of the top-spec trims of the Hyryder and not for all variants, which will be revealed in a phased manner.

Taking the pricing details of both the SUVs, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Zeta+ Strong Hybrid is almost Rs 2.8 lakh more expensive than the Toyota Hyryder S eDrive 2WD Hybrid variant, while the top-spec Hybrid variant of the Grand Vitara is Rs 60,000 more expensive than the top-spec Hyryder Hybrid variant.

Despite the significant price difference, Maruti Suzuki has clocked over 57,000 bookings for the Grand Vitara to date, and most of the bookings are for the Hybrid variants. As of now, there are no details as to which of the trims got the most bookings, but the numbers are impressive nonetheless considering that this is Maruti Suzuki’s first mid-size SUV in a long time.