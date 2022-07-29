2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs rival SUVs: Price comparison

The all-new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara’s variant-wise prices have leaked online ahead of its official launch and it’s likely to be priced from Rs 9.50 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how it fares against its rivals in terms of prices.

Maruti Suzuki recently unveiled the Grand Vitara SUV. The all-new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be the company’s flagship SUV in India. Ahead of its official launch, its variant-wise prices have leaked online and it’s likely to be priced from Rs 9.50 lakh to Rs 18 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will fare against its rivals in terms of prices.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Rival SUVs: Price

Make & Model Petrol variants Diesel variants Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara* Rs 9.50 lakh – Rs 18 lakh N.A. Hyundai Creta Rs 10.44 lakh – Rs 18.15 lakh Rs 10.91 lakh – Rs 18.18 lakh Kia Seltos Rs 10.19 lakh – Rs 18.15 lakh Rs 11.09 lakh – Rs 18.45 lakh Volkswagen Taigun Rs 11.39 lakh – Rs 18.59 lakh N.A. Skoda Kushaq Rs 11.29 lakh – Rs 19.49 lakh N.A. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder** Rs 9.99 lakh – Rs 18.20 lakh N.A.

As per our sources, the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be priced from Rs 9.50 lakh to Rs 18 lakh, ex-showroom. You can read about its variant-wise prices by clicking HERE. At these prices, the Grand Vitara can turn out to be the most affordable SUV in its segment. It will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and its sibling from Toyota, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Engine and Gearbox

Maruti’s latest flagship SUV will be offered with two engine options in India. It will get a 1.5-litre petrol engine with strong hybrid tech, paired with an e-CVT. This is the same powertrain that will do its duty in the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder as well. It produces 91 bhp & 122 Nm while the electric motor develops 79 bhp & 141 Nm.

The combined output of this powertrain is rated at 114 bhp and it will make it India’s most fuel-efficient SUV. The other engine will be Maruti’s 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol unit that will develop 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque. This engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AT. Moreover, its manual variants will get an optional AWD system as well.

*Note: The prices of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara haven’t been revealed yet officially. These are leaked prices from our sources.

**Note: Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder’s expected prices have been used in the story. It will be officially launched in August 2022.