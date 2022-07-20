2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara unveiled in India. The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be Maruti Suzuki’s flagship SUV offering and will come with an All-Grip AWD technology, while bookings are open at Rs 11,000.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara officially unveiled in India. The new Grand Vitara will be Maruti Suzuki’s flagship offering in India and shares its underpinnings with the recently unveiled Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Both vehicles are based on the global C Platform and share certain components.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara pricing

Maruti Suzuki has not announced the pricing of the Grand Vitara yet, however, as per speculations and leaks, the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be priced from Rs 9.5 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. The new Grand Vitara’s production will start in August at Toyota’s facility and the price announcement will take place in September this year, right around the festive season.

New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara exterior and interior

The new Grand Vitara features a sleek, yet muscular design. The large front grille and squared wheel arches give the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara a butch look, while also keeping it modern. The 2022 Grand Vitara features LED lighting all around, plastic body cladding, 17-inch wheels, and more.

Inside, the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets a 9-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, connected car tech that allows users to access select operations through a smartwatch, dual-tone interior, rear ac vents, panoramic sunroof, Head-Up Display, wireless charging, automatic AC, height adjustable driver’s seat, reclinable rear seats, a digital instrument cluster, and more.

The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be available with six monotone exterior shades and three dual-tone finishes.

Length 4365 mm Width 1795 mm Height 1635 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm Seating 5 Fuel capacity 45-litres Turning radius 5.4 metres Weight 1755 kg 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara dimensions

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara engine specs

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be offerd with two engine options. The first is a 1.5-litre mild hybrid system that develops 100 bhp and 135 Nm of peak torque with the help of a 5-speed manual or an AT. The other offering is a 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine paired to an e-CVT, the same seen in the Toyota Hyryder. The engine makes 114 bhp of power. The carmaker also claims a mileage of 27.97 kmpl, the highest in its class, and also the most fuel-efficient SUV in India.

The new Vitara will be available with Suzuki’s All-Grip AWD system, which automatically distributes the torque to the rear wheels when it detects a slip. Also, the AWD option makes it the only other SUV in the mid-size segment to get an AWD feature, apart from the Toyota Hyryder. The All-Grip system features four modes: Auto, Snow, Sport, and Lock, the latter which keeps the front and rear axles engaged all the time.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara safety

Maruti Suzuki has upped its safety game with the recently-launched Brezza. The carmaker is following a similar route here, offering the new Grand Vitara with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, cruise control, hill ascend and descend control, 360-degree camera, reverse parking camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors, Vehicle Stability Control, and seat belt reminder.