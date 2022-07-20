All-New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Unveil Today – 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV Specifications, Features, Images LIVE Updates: Check out all the details about Maruti Suzuki’s flagship SUV here that will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, etc.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV India Unveil Today LIVE Updates: India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, is gearing up to introduce its flagship sports utility vehicle in the country. The company will unveil the all-new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV in India today. This mid-size SUV will be based on the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, etc.

All-New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara India Unveil LIVE: Specifications, Features, Images, Mileage, Engine Details Updates

The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be offered with two engine options in India. It will get a 1.5-litre petrol engine with strong hybrid tech, paired with an e-CVT. This will be the same powertrain that will do its duty in the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder as well. It produces 91 bhp & 122 Nm while the electric motor develops 79 bhp & 141 Nm.

The combined output of this powertrain is rated at 114 bhp. Maruti’s latest flagship SUV will also get a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine that will develop 100 bhp and 135 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT along with an optional AWD system. In terms of features, it will get up to six airbags, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree parking camera, connected car tech, etc.

This is how the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder looks like!

Stay Tuned with us for more LIVE updates straight from the event!

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Live Updates