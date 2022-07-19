The all-new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be unveiled in India tomorrow, i.e. on July 20, 2022. Check out the expected price, specs, features, and other details about this Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos challenger here!

Maruti Suzuki is all set to unveil its flagship SUV in the country tomorrow, i.e. on July 20, 2022. The all-new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be launched in India soon and will compete in the very lucrative mid-size SUV segment. Check out the expected price, specs, features, and other details about this Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos challenger here!

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Design and Features

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be Maruti’s version of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder which was recently unveiled in India and will sport a masculine character. Both these mid-size SUVs will share platforms, powertrains, and features with each other. One can expect the new Grand Vitara to be pretty loaded, including a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree parking camera, connected car tech, and more.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Engine and Gearbox

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will feature a 1.5-litre petrol engine with strong hybrid tech, paired with an e-CVT, same as the Hyryder. It produces 91 bhp & 122 Nm while the electric motor develops 79 bhp & 141 Nm. The combined output of this powertrain is rated at 114 bhp. It will also get a 100 bhp 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol unit with a 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT and optional AWD.

Here’s how the Toyota Hyryder looks like

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Launch Date, Price and Rivals

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will make its India debut tomorrow, i.e. on July 20, 2022. This mid-size SUV’s official launch and price announcement are likely to take place next month or in early September. Upon launch, the new Maruti Grand Vitara will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, etc. and is expected to be priced from Rs 9.50 lakh, ex-showroom.