2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Top 5 things you need to know

The all-new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV recently made its global debut in India. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about India’s largest carmaker’s flagship sport utility vehicle.

India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, recently unveiled the all-new Grand Vitara SUV. Based on the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the Grand Vitara is now the flagship sport utility vehicle in the company’s portfolio. It will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the lucrative mid-size SUV segment. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Design and Colours

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is one good-looking SUV. It has a masculine appeal and looks bigger than its other rivals. At the front, it gets a massive chrome embellished grille with Suzuki’s logo in between. The SUV’s grille is flanked by LED DRLs while the headlamps are positioned below. It gets 17-inch machined-cut alloy wheels and connected LED taillamps at the rear.

Maruti Suzuki will offer the Grand Vitara SUV in six mono-tone colours and three dual-tone shades. The mono-tone colours are Chestnut Brown, Nexa Blue, Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey and Opulent Red while the dual-tone paint schemes include Arctic White with Black, Splendid Silver with Black and Opulent Red with Black.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Dimensions and Capacity

Specifications Grand Vitara Length 4345 mm Width 1795 mm Height 1645 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm Ground Clearance 210 mm Boot Space 260-310 litres Fuel Tank Capacity 45 litres

Also Read: Mahindra teases 5 all-new electric SUVs: Global unveil on August 15 [Video]

2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Engine and Gearbox

Maruti’s latest flagship SUV will be offered with two engine options in India. It will get a 1.5-litre petrol engine with strong hybrid tech, paired with an e-CVT. This is the same powertrain that will do its duty in the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder as well and makes it the most fuel-efficient SUV in India. It produces 91 bhp & 122 Nm while the electric motor develops 79 bhp & 141 Nm.

The combined output of this powertrain is rated at 114 bhp. The other engine will be Maruti’s 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol unit that will develop 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. This engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AT. Moreover, its manual variants will get an optional AWD system as well.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Interior and Features

In terms of features, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay along with Suzuki’s connected car tech. Some other features include a panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charger, digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, etc. The SUV gets safety equipment like a 360-degree parking camera, six airbags, ESP, hill hold assist, hill descent control, TPMS, etc.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Price and Rivals

Pre-bookings for the all-new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are already open. One can book this SUV by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000 and it will be retailed via the NEXA dealerships. The company is expected to reveal the prices in September and it’s likely to be priced from Rs 9.50 lakh, ex-showroom. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will take on the likes of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, etc.

Also Read: 2022 Ather 450X First Ride Review: Price, range, features, and more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.