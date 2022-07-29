2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara prices revealed, starting at Rs 9.5 lakh

2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara prices revealed. The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara prices start from Rs 9.5 lakh ex-showroom and will be offered in seven variants, including an AWD version with a manual gearbox.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara prices have been declared by Maruti Suzuki, and as speculated earlier, the new Grand Vitara starts at Rs 9.5 lakh onwards ex-showroom. Maruti Suzuki will offer five mild hybrid variants and two strong hybrid trims. Maruti Suzuki will officially launch the new Grand Vitara this festive season, in September.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Pricing

Maruti Suzuki will offer seven variants of the 2022 Grand Vitara in total, which are further divided into manual and automatic trims. Multiple sources have confirmed the prices of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara as follows:

Variant MT AT Sigma Rs 9.50 lakh — Delta Rs 11.00 lakh Rs 12.50 lakh Zeta Rs 12.00 lakh Rs 13.50 lakh Alpha Rs 13.50 lakh Rs 15.00 lakh Alpha AWD Rs 15.50 lakh — 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid Pricing

Variant Price Zeta Plus Rs 17.00 lakh Alpha Plus Rs 18.00 lakh 2022 maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid Pricing

The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be offered with two engine variants — Mild and Strong Hybrid, and both will be 1.5-litre units, tuned to deliver different power. The 1.5-litre mild hybrid makes 101 bhp and 136 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic.

The strong hybrid engine, also a 1.5-litre unit, makes 114 bhp and 122 Nm of torque, paired to an e-CVT. Maruti Suzuki claims that the new Grand Vitara returns a mileage of 27.9 kmpl, making it the most fuel-efficient SUV in the country. Also, Maruti Suzuki will offer an AWD version of the new Vitara in the Alpha trim with a manual gearbox.

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes with an All-Grip system with four modes: Sport, Snow, Auto, and Lock. These modes switch between two and all-wheel-drive modes, as the ‘Lock’ mode engages permanent all-wheel-drive. Also, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the only SUV in its class to offer an AWD system, apart from the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which is essentially the same vehicle.

When launched later this year, the Grand Vitara will compete against the segment leader, Hyundai Creta, its sibling, the Kia Seltos, and others in the market such as the Nissan Kicks, Volkswagen Taigun, and the Skoda Kushaq. To know how all the vehicles compare against each other in terms of dimensions, click here.

To date, Maruti Suzuki has garnered several bookings for the new Grand Vitara, and in the first six days alone, Maruti Suzuki recorded 13,000 bookings and over 50 per cent of them were for the strong hybrid Zeta and Alpha trims. Sources also told us that the south alone has recorded over 4,000 bookings for the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.