2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara mileage figures explained: India’s most fuel-efficient SUV

The all-new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has recently made its global debut in India. With a claimed mileage of up to 27.97 kmpl, it is now the most fuel-efficient SUV in the country.

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, recently unveiled the all-new Grand Vitara SUV. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the new flagship SUV in the company’s portfolio. Also, with a claimed mileage of up to 27.97 kmpl, it is now the most fuel-efficient SUV in the country. The engine and transmission-wise mileage figures of the new Grand Vitara are mentioned below.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: ARAI-certified Mileage figures

Grand Vitara Powertrain ARAI Mileage 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol with e-CVT 27.97 kmpl 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol with MT 21.11 kmpl 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol with AT 20.58 kmpl 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol with MT & AWD 19.38 kmpl

As you can see in the above table, depending on the powertrain, the new Grand Vitara is claimed to offer a mileage of up to 27.97 kmpl, making it the most fuel-efficient car in India. Maruti’s latest flagship SUV will be offered with two engine options in India. It will get a 1.5-litre petrol engine with strong hybrid tech, paired with an e-CVT. This is the same powertrain that will do its duty in the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder as well.

It produces 91 bhp & 122 Nm while the electric motor develops 79 bhp & 141 Nm. The combined output of this powertrain is rated at 114 bhp. The other engine will be Maruti’s 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol unit that will develop 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. This engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AT. Moreover, its manual variants will get an optional AWD system as well.

In terms of features, the Grand Vitara gets a large 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Suzuki’s connected car tech, a panoramic sunroof, digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree parking camera, six airbags, etc. Bookings for the same are already open while the official launch is likely to take place in September this year. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, etc.

