2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Mild vs Strong Hybrid – Which one should you buy?

2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Mild vs Strong Hybrid – which one should you choose? We break it down to help you make the choice.

The recently unveiled 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has been a success for the carmaker so far, as it managed to get 13,000 bookings in the first six days. Most of these bookings – over 50 per cent – were for the Strong Hybrid Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus trims. However, if you are looking to buy the new Grand Vitara and are confused between the Mild and Strong Hybrid variants, you’re at the right place.

We break up the two versions of the new Grand Vitara in terms of pricing, mileage, engine specifications, and its drive system to tell you which of the two you should buy.

2022 Grand Vitara Pricing

If you are looking for the new Grand Vitara with a budget of under Rs 10 lakh ex-showroom, you have one choice, and that is the base Sigma Mild Hybrid trim with a manual gearbox. However, if your budget can stretch up to Rs 12 lakh ex-showroom, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid Delta and Zeta manual trims.

If the price in mind is up to Rs 15 lakh ex-showroom, this gets you any of the four variants of the 2022 Grand Vitara, including the automatic versions, apart from the AWD Alpha variant.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara AWD

If you are looking for something unique in this segment and want a vehicle that can do it all — long highway drives, enthusiastic driving up a twisty mountain road, and going off the tarmac onto the snow, gravel, or mild off-roading, you need the Grand Vitara AWD version. Maruti Suzuki offers this in a sole Alpha trim with a Mild Hybrid engine and a manual gearbox, priced at ~Rs 15.50 lakh ex-showroom.

New Grand Vitara Hybrid tech

If clean mobility is the priority, the Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid variants are the way. Maruti Suzuki uses a Toyota-sourced 1.5-litre three-cylinder Atkinson cycle engine paired to a 177.6V lithium-ion battery. Maruti claims a mileage of 27.9 kmpl and a range of 1200 km on a full tank, as the hybrid system uses a self-charging mechanism and even allows the driver to use pure EV mode.

The internal combustion engine, combined with the battery pack develops 114 bhp and 122 Nm of torque paired to an e-CVT gearbox, the same unit Toyota uses for the Hyryder.

Grand Vitara features

If features such as the SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, ventilated seats, a sunroof, 6 airbags, connected car tech, 360-degree camera and the full bells and whistles are something you want in an SUV, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha and the Alpha+ trims should be your choice.

The top-spec Grand Vitara Alpha+ comes with a Strong Hybrid engine

and is feature-packed. Other comforts include wireless charging, Head-Up Display (HUD), paddle shifters (Mild Hybrid AT models), cruise control, ambient lighting, a digital instrument cluster and more.

Also, you can read more about the difference between the Strong Hybrid and Mild Hybrid, while also understanding the differences and similarities between the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.