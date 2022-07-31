2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets nine colour shades: Check here

The all-new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be offered in India in nine different colour shades, including six mono-tone colours and three dual-tone paint schemes. Check out them here.

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for the launch of its flagship SUV, the Grand Vitara. The all-new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be launched in India in September and it’s likely to be priced from Rs 9.50 lakh, ex-showroom. Moreover, it will be offered in nine different colour shades, including six mono-tone colours and three dual-tone paint schemes. Let’s check them out.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Colour Variants

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, will offer the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV in nine colours, including six mono-tone shades and three dual-tone paint schemes. The mono-tone colours are Chestnut Brown, Celestial Blue, Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey and Opulent Red while the dual-tone paint schemes include Arctic White with Black, Splendid Silver with Black and Opulent Red with Black.

Grand Vitara Splendid Silver

Grand Vitara Chestnut Brown

Grand Vitara Celestial Blue

Grand Vitara Arctic White

Grand Vitara Opulent Red

Grand Vitara Grandeur Grey

Grand Vitara Arctic White with Black

Grand Vitara Opulent Red with Black

Grand Vitara Splendid Silver with Black

Maruti’s Grand Vitara will be offered with two engine options. It will get a 1.5-litre petrol engine with strong hybrid tech, paired with an e-CVT which will have a combined power output of 114 bhp. The other mill will be a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol unit that will develop 101 bhp and come mated to a 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT. Its manual variants will get an optional AWD system too. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will take on the likes of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, etc.

