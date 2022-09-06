2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets 50,000 bookings: Price reveal soon

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has received over 50,000 bookings ahead of its official launch. Its prices will be announced later this month and it will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, etc.

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, unveiled the all-new Grand Vitara mid-size SUV in July this year. Pre-bookings for the same commenced on July 11. Now, ahead of its official launch, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has already received more than 50,000 bookings. Its prices will be announced later this month and this SUV will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, etc.

Maruti Suzuki’s new-age SUVs, Grand Vitara and the new-gen Brezza, have received over 1.50 lakh bookings so far. While the Brezza bagged over 1 lakh bookings within 70 days, the Grand Vitara got over 50,000 reservations within two months. Moreover, around 45 per cent of the total bookings for the Grand Vitara are currently made for its strong hybrid variants, highlighting a strong demand.

Also Read: 2022 Hyundai Venue N Line launched: Priced from Rs 12.16 lakh

The upcoming Grand Vitara will be the flagship SUV in Maruti Suzuki’s portfolio. It will also be the first strong hybrid product from the carmaker in India. The Grand Vitara will be offered with two engine options. It will get a new 1.5-litre petrol engine with strong hybrid tech, paired with an e-CVT. The other mill will be a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol unit that will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AT.

Watch Video | Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder First Drive Review:

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

The manual variants of the mild-hybrid Grand Vitara will get segment-first optional AWD too, just like the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It is worth noting that with an ARAI-claimed mileage of 27.97 kmpl, the new Grand Vitara’s strong hybrid version will be India’s most fuel-efficient SUV. The prices of the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be announced later this month and it’s likely to be priced from Rs 9.50 lakh to Rs 18 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also Read: Upcoming Cars in India in September 2022: Grand Vitara, XUV400, Venue N Line & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.