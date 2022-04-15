2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs. 8.35 lakh: Gets new automatic transmission with paddle shifters

The updated Maruti Suzuki Ertiga brings along a slew of updates. It now gets a 6-speed AT with steering mounted paddle shifters, advanced Smart Play Pro+ infotainment unit and more.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched the updated Ertiga today in our market at a starting price of Rs. 8.35 lakh, ex-showroom. The range-topping ZXI+ AT trim, however, is priced at Rs. 12.79 lakh, ex-showroom. The MPV will be retailed in a total of 11 variants. Interestingly, the brand is also celebrating the 10th anniversary of the MPV in the Indian market today.

Introducing the Next-Gen Ertiga, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Ertiga’s launch 10 years ago was a significant moment in the Indian automobile industry, as it created a new segment that has been growing at a CAGR of 4.7%. With a decade long legacy, the country’s first compact MPV Ertiga has a special place in the Indian automobile industry.

He added, “The Next-Gen Ertiga with advanced technology features will also come with a new engine and an all-new transmission. As it stays true to its brand vision of providing comfort, technology, and safety features, while being fuel-efficient for customers, the Next-Gen Ertiga will surely continue to be India’s go-to MPV. We are confident that the Next-Gen Ertiga will be widely embraced by our customers.”

Talking of changes on the outside, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets a reworked nose to don a fresher appeal. It also comes with new dual-tone alloy wheels and two new paint options – Dignity Brown and Splendid Silver.

The interior is updated as well. The introduction of the new Smart Play Pro+ touchscreen infotainment unit with the “Hi Suzuki” voice command for the onboard voice assistant. Next on the list is Suzuki Connect tech enabling more than 40 connected car features. In terms of safety, the Ertiga now gets a total of four airbags, along with ESP and hill-hold assist.

The brand has worked on the powertrain too. The updated 1.5L NA petrol now features a total of four extra injectors over the outgoing motor. The motor puts out a peak power output of 101.6 bhp and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. The Smart Hybrid tech is also available onboard the new Ertiga. The most important change of all is the introduction of a new 6-speed automatic transmission that comes with steering-mounted paddle shifters.

Maruti Suzuki is also offering the option of S-CNG on the new Ertiga. This time around, it will be available in two trims – VXI and ZXI. While the petrol-powered Ertiga is rated to deliver a mileage of 20.51 kmpl, the CNG version boasts a claimed mileage of 26.11 km/kg.

