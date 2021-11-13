2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio’s official accessory packages explained with prices

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio is offered with two official accessory packages, namely Active & Cool and Peppy & Stylish. Check out the contents of these accessory packs along with their prices here.

Maruti Suzuki has recently launched the all-new Celerio in the Indian market. Prices of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio start at Rs 4.99 lakh and they go upto Rs 6.94 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The new-generation Celerio primarily targets the younger audience with its well-rounded design language and a host of new features. Moreover, to match the aspirations of the young buyers, the company is also offering two official accessory packages with the car. In this article, we have explained the contents of the accessory packs of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio along with their prices.

Maruti Suzuki is offering two distinct personalisation options with the all-new Celerio that will up the style quotient of the car. They are – Active & Cool and Peppy & Stylish. The company says that these design themes have been specifically curated in line with the evolving customer preferences and are aimed towards reflecting the sporty, stylish, and youthful persona of the car. The Active & Cool accessory pack is priced at Rs 24,950 for the silver theme while the red theme will set you back by Rs 27,590.

One can equip the VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+ trims of the all-new Celerio with this accessory pack. The contents of this package can be seen in the table above. Now, talking about the Peppy & Stylish design theme, it is also available for all the trim levels, save for the base LXI variant. The Peppy & Stylish accessory package is priced at Rs 26,590 and it gets a host of useful accessories in bright pop colours. The contents of this pack can be seen in the table above. Also, it is worth mentioning that apart from these packs, the company is offering 100+ genuine accessories too.

One can configure their cars with these accessories and accessory packages online through the Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessories website or with the help of a configurator at the dealerships. The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets a 1.0-litre K10C naturally-aspirated petrol motor that churns out 65 hp of power and 89 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT (AGS). It rivals the likes of Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, etc.

