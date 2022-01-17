2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG launched: Offers mileage of 35.60 km/kg

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG has been launched in India at Rs 6.58 lakh, ex-showroom. The company claims that it offers a fuel efficiency of 35.60 km/kg.

Maruti Suzuki recently introduced the new-generation Celerio in the Indian market. Now, the company has even launched the factory-fitted CNG version of the same. The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG has been launched in India today at Rs 6.58 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. It is offered in a sole VXi variant. According to the company, the Celerio CNG has a certified mileage of 35.60 km/kg, making it one of the most fuel-efficient CNG cars out there in the market.

The Celerio CNG gets the same Dual Jet, Dual VVT K-series 1.0-litre K10C naturally-aspirated petrol engine as its regular variants. While the petrol-only model develops 65 hp and 89 Nm, the factory-fitted S-CNG version churns out 56 hp of power and 82.1 Nm of peak torque. Here, the engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only while the regular petrol variants also get an AMT (AGS). The new Celerio CNG has a tank capacity of 60-litres (water filling capacity).

Commenting on the occasion of the launch, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Maruti Suzuki has been a pioneer in the country to offer factory-fitted CNG cars. We have the largest portfolio of 8 green models on the road and have sold around 9,50,000 S-CNG vehicles. The launch of the All-New Celerio S-CNG will take us a step closer to our ambition of spearheading the mass adoption of green vehicles in India.”

He further added, “Interestingly, the S-CNG variant in the previous generation Celerio contributed over 30% of total sales. The All-New Celerio S-CNG with new 3D organic sculpted design, energetic and spacious cabin, and S-CNG technology will offer customers an affordable, safe, and high-performance green vehicle. We are confident that customers will appreciate the All-New Celerio S-CNG’s stellar fuel-efficiency.” The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG will rival the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG, Hyundai Santro CNG, and the upcoming Tata Tiago i-CNG.

