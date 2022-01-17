2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG launched: Offers mileage of 35.60 km/kg

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG has been launched in India at Rs 6.58 lakh, ex-showroom. The company claims that it offers a fuel efficiency of 35.60 km/kg.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha

Maruti Suzuki recently introduced the new-generation Celerio in the Indian market. Now, the company has even launched the factory-fitted CNG version of the same. The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG has been launched in India today at Rs 6.58 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. It is offered in a sole VXi variant. According to the company, the Celerio CNG has a certified mileage of 35.60 km/kg, making it one of the most fuel-efficient CNG cars out there in the market.     

Watch Video | 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Review:

The Celerio CNG gets the same Dual Jet, Dual VVT K-series 1.0-litre K10C naturally-aspirated petrol engine as its regular variants. While the petrol-only model develops 65 hp and 89 Nm, the factory-fitted S-CNG version churns out 56 hp of power and 82.1 Nm of peak torque. Here, the engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only while the regular petrol variants also get an AMT (AGS). The new Celerio CNG has a tank capacity of 60-litres (water filling capacity).

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

Commenting on the occasion of the launch, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Maruti Suzuki has been a pioneer in the country to offer factory-fitted CNG cars. We have the largest portfolio of 8 green models on the road and have sold around 9,50,000 S-CNG vehicles. The launch of the All-New Celerio S-CNG will take us a step closer to our ambition of spearheading the mass adoption of green vehicles in India.”

He further added, “Interestingly, the S-CNG variant in the previous generation Celerio contributed over 30% of total sales. The All-New Celerio S-CNG with new 3D organic sculpted design, energetic and spacious cabin, and S-CNG technology will offer customers an affordable, safe, and high-performance green vehicle. We are confident that customers will appreciate the All-New Celerio S-CNG’s stellar fuel-efficiency.” The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG will rival the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG, Hyundai Santro CNG, and the upcoming Tata Tiago i-CNG.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.